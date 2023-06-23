The Panners found themselves back on the field after the Midnight classic to play their second game against the Michigan Monarchs.
Mason Schmidt found himself on the mound to start game three of this series with the Goldpanners up 2-0. Despite letting up a single to start the game as well as a walk, Schmidt was able to work smoothly through the first inning with 3 strikeouts.
The offense for the Panners clicked early on as Tyler Stone helped put the first run on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI single, 1-0. The Goldpanners were able to put another run on the board in the bottom of the 3rd with an RBI sacrifice fly from Eric Smelko, 2-0.
Looking to hold the lead in the top of the 4th, Ryan Lachemann was brought in after Mason Schmidt had three complete innings and 7 strikeouts. The Goldpanner's offense continued to back up their pitcher with an RBI single in the bottom of the 4th from Tyler Stone to make it a 3-0 game. Later that same inning Logan Reddeman hit a sacrifice fly to give the Panners a 4-0 lead.
The Monarchs would score their first run of the game in the top of the 5th after Jake Dresselhouse scored on a wild pitch from third base.
Shortly after, the 4-1 contest was postponed due to a downpour that included a lightning storm. This game will be picked up in the top of the 5th inning to finish the 9-inning game on Saturday at 2 p.m with a 7-inning game to follow shortly after.