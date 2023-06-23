Garcia

Alex Garcia singles by beating the throw on an infield grounder in the 4th inning for the Panners against the Michigan Monarchs. The game was halted by rain with the Alaskans up 4-1 and will be continued. Photo by Mark Linberg.

The Panners found themselves back on the field after the Midnight classic to play their second game against the Michigan Monarchs.

Mason Schmidt found himself on the mound to start game three of this series with the Goldpanners up 2-0. Despite letting up a single to start the game as well as a walk, Schmidt was able to work smoothly through the first inning with 3 strikeouts.