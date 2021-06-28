Monday’s road game between the Alaska Goldpanners and the Seattle Studs has been canceled because of the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke said the game will not be made up.
This week’s schedule had already been altered on Sunday. Previously, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s games were all scheduled to be played at 5:30 p.m. That was changed to Monday’s game being canceled, Tuesday’s game being moved to 7 p.m. and Wednesday’s game remaining at 5:30 p.m.
The schedule for this weekend’s series against the Redmond Dudes was also switched on Sunday. This Sunday’s July 4 game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. with Friday’s game set to be played in the evening. Now, Friday’s game is scheduled to be played at noon, Saturday’s game is set to be played at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game will start at 6 p.m.
Alaska is 13-5 on the season after sweeping the Everett Merchants last week. The Goldpanners are beginning a long road trip this week as the team won’t return to play at home until July 13.
All Goldpanner games can be streamed online through the Pannervision YouTube channel.
The Pacific Northwest is under a record-setting heat wave, expected to last throughout the week. On Sunday, Portland set a new record of 112 and Seattle set a record of 104. Seattle's forecast for today is a high of 110.
