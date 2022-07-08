Relievers’ struggles, four untimely errors, and an inability to hit the ball with runners in scoring position late in the game sent the Alaska Goldpanners to a 13-5 loss to the Everett Merchants at the University of Puget Sound field in Tacoma, Wash., Thursday evening.
After giving up three runs over the first three innings, Merchants starter Jacob Burkett settled down and held Alaska to one baserunner in the fourth and fifth innings before allowing a run to be walked home in the sixth.
By that time, Everett had built a 9-4 lead. Merchants reliever Jordan Luton kept Alaska scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings and Tyler Devries ave up one run in the ninth to secure the win.
Luton’s only blemish in the seventh was a one-out single to Sean Rimmer. He worked his way out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth with two strikeouts and a fly ball to center.
Devries, a left-hander, pitched the ninth for the Merchants, giving up a leadoff double to Sean Rimmer and back-to-back singles by pinchitters Brock Rudy and Caleb Millikan. The latter scored Rimmer, but Devries ending the game on the next batter with a fly ball to left.
The Goldpanners finished the night 4 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
Adding to their woes was that in contrast to the Merchants’ bullpen, Goldpanners’ relievers were much less kind to their predecessors.
All was well for Alaska, holding a 3-0 lead as Corey Braun threw four scoreless innings and secured the first out of the fifth on a fly ball to right field.
But consecutive walks to the Merchants’ seven and eight hitters opened the door for Everett. Following a fly out to shallow right field that second baseman Matthew Pinal handled, Braun gave up a single to leadoff hitter Aaron Barber and a walk on a 3-1 pitch to Cole Cramer to enable the Merchants to get on the board and end his night.
Kegan Wentz came on in relief with two outs and the bases loaded. After throwing just one pitch, a ball, Wentz caught Cramer off of first base. But his throw to Cole Alexander was on the ground and 2 feet in front of the first baseman. The errant ball went all the way to the fence, allowing two unearned runs to score and tying the game at 3-3.
Wentz struck out Ryan Witt to finish the inning, and Braun’s line for the night finished with three runs (one earned), two hits, five walks and three strikeouts.
But in the sixth, Wentz again had trouble finding the zone. He sandwiched three walks around one foul out, leaving the bases loaded for his relief, Ian Torpey. Torpey hit the next batter, Jack Johnson, on his first pitch, sending the go-ahead run across home plate to make it 4-3.
On a 3-2 pitch with two outs, Barber hit a soft liner over the pitcher’s mound and into center field to drive in two more runs, extending the lead to 6-3. Cramer followed with an infield hit to deep second base that scored the Merchants’ seventh run. Witt then singled on another 3-2 pitch just passed the outstretched glove of Pinal to drive both Barber and Cramer in to make it a 9-3 lead.
Wentz threw a scoreless seventh and R.J. Aranda came on for the eighth. A 5-4-3 double play helped him in the eighth, but in the ninth he gave up four runs on a bases-loaded, no-out single to Jack Johnson; a one-out fielders’ choice by Barber; and a two-run error when Marty Munoz threw short to Alexander at first base on a ground ball by Kramer.
Alaska struck first with two outs in the first when Matthew Pinal singled and scored from first when cleanup hitter Sean Rimmer doubled to the wall in deep center. Cole Alexander followed with a single that drove Rimmer in, making it 2-0.
It was, in Yogi Berra terms, deja vu all over again in the third inning when Rimmer doubled with two outs and scored when Alexander singled to make it 3-0.
North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia scored as a pinchrunner in the seventh to bring Alaska within 9-4.
The five-game stretch in Tacoma — two gmes with the Merchants and three games with the Seattle Studs — will continue this afternon at 4:30 against Seattle. Alaska beat the Studs 7-3 on Tuesday.