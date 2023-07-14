Nate Ewing pitching for the Goldpanners

Mark Lindberg

Nate Ewing started on the mound for the Goldpanners, he went 3 1/3 inning with 3 strikeouts. Ewing warms up to start the game in photo by Mark Lindberg for the News-Miner.

 Mark Lindberg

The Goldpanners came from behind to walk-off the California Halos by a score of 5-4 thanks to late-inning heroics by Ty Barrango and Evan Scalley.

The Goldpanners trailed early in the game when the Halos struck first with a RBI groundout in the 3rd inning from Andrew Harris made the game 1-0. The Halos would tack on another in the 3rd on a wild pitch to make the lead 2-0.