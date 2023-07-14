The Goldpanners came from behind to walk-off the California Halos by a score of 5-4 thanks to late-inning heroics by Ty Barrango and Evan Scalley.
The Goldpanners trailed early in the game when the Halos struck first with a RBI groundout in the 3rd inning from Andrew Harris made the game 1-0. The Halos would tack on another in the 3rd on a wild pitch to make the lead 2-0.
The Goldpanners responded in the bottom of the 4th when Cade Liefer delivered an RBI single to make the game 2-1. They would then tie the game 2-2 in the 5th thanks to an RBI sacrifice fly from Logan Reddemann.
The Halos broke the tie after Dash Lopez took home on a wild pitch in the top of the 7th to make the game 3-2. The lead continued to grow for the Halos as Nathan Macis blasted a solo home run in the top of the 8th to increase the lead to 4-2.
The Goldpanners would head into the bottom of the 8th in need of some last minute hitting. Logan Drummond provided a pinch hit RBI sacrifice fly to make the game 4-3.
The Goldpanners would find themselves down 4-3 at the start of the 9th, but would soon equalize thanks to a clutch solo home run by Barrango would make the game 4-4. Afterwards the Panners would accumulate baserunners and advance a runner to second. Evan Scalley would then drive in the runner to give the Goldpanners a 5-4 victory on a walk-off single.
The pitching staff managed to put in an impressive performance as well. Starting pitcher Nate Ewing went 3 innings with 3 strikeouts.
Newcomer to the team Logan Groff took the mound in his place going 3 innings before being pulled.
Hometown pitcher Andrew Troppmann then took over going 3 innings to go to the end of the game with 2 strikeouts.
With the win the Goldpanners have now won the first three games of this five game series with the Halos.
The two teams play again, July 14 at 7 p.m. for game four of the series.