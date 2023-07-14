The Goldpanners get a 8-3 win over the Halos after the game is called in the 7th inning due to rain.
The offense would start early for the Goldpanners as catcher Donovan Ratfield would drive in a runner with an RBI double in the bottom of the 1st to make it 1-0.
Later that same inning, designated hitter Eddie Alfaro did the same thing he did a few nights ago and blasted a two-run home run deep over the left field wall making it 3-0.
The Halos responded in the top of the 4th when Jacob Savoy hit an RBI double to make it 3-1. The Panners would respond with a sacrifice fly from Eric Smelko to put them up 4-1.
The Halos would bounce back with a RBI double from Jacob Savoy to make it 4-2 in the top of the 6th. Jorge Rodarte would tack on another in the same inning with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Despite the comeback bid from the Halos, the Goldpanners would gain a commanding lead in the bottom of the 6th. Eric Smelko would come up clutch again with a 2-run RBI double to make it 6-3.
Donovan Ratfield also pulled his weight with an RBI off a Halos error made it 7-3.
The runs wouldn’t stop there as Designated hitter Eddie Alfaro continued to stay hot through the series as he would hit a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 8-3. This would cap-off a 4 run 6th inning for the Goldpanners.
The Goldpanners would get the 8-3 win. The game would eventually be called in the seventh inning of play due to heavy rain. The Panners go up 4-0 in the series.
On the pitching side of things, Gerrit Erickson got the start on the mound for the Goldpanners in game four and would pitch four complete innings with two strikeouts.
Parker Smith would come in and pitch the 6th, giving up 2 runs. Logan Reddemann would relieve him at the top of the 7th.
You can see the series finale tomorrow starting at 7 p.m.