Nate Ewing at the plate for the Goldpanners.

Mark Lindberg

Nate Ewing bats during a first inning shower.

 Mark Lindberg

The Goldpanners get a 8-3 win over the Halos after the game is called in the 7th inning due to rain.

The offense would start early for the Goldpanners as catcher Donovan Ratfield would drive in a runner with an RBI double in the bottom of the 1st to make it 1-0.