The Goldpanners have dominated the series against the California Halos, winning the first four games of the five game series. They would complete the sweep in epic comeback fashion to win 9-8 in game five.
The Panners headed into the final game looking for a series sweep. After waiting out the rain, the game would begin.
Starting pitcher Keaton Chase took the mound and hoped to help propel the Panners to another victory.
The Halos would strike first in the top of the 2nd after Jacob Savoy would score on an errant throw by Chase to make the score 1-0.
The scoring wouldn’t stop there as in the same inning Nick Miller would smack an RBI double down the line to put the Halos up 2-0.
With the Goldpanner bats staying quiet, the Halos began to tack on insurance runs. Savoy would rip an RBI single back up the middle to make it 3-0 for his second RBI on the day.
After three complete innings of work along with five strikeouts, Chase would be relieved by Daniel Sotelo in the top of the 4th inning. Despite the pitching change, two wild pitches would allow two more runs to score for the Halos in the top of the 4th putting them up 5-0.
The success for the Halos only seemed to compound as Miller would get another RBI in the 5th with a single to make the game 6-0. Brayan Espinosa kept things going with a two-run RBI single making the deficit 8-0.
Finally, the Goldpanners would score their first run of the game in the bottom of the 5th off an RBI single from Cade Liefer to make the game 8-1.
Continuing to chip away, Logan Drummond added on with an RBI sacrifice fly to bring the score to 8-2.
Pulling his weight during the inning, Logan Reddeman ripped an RBI double to make it a 8-3 ballgame.
To cap off the inning Jackson Frankovich would drive in a run with a walk to cut the Halo lead in half. The score would stand at 8-4 heading into the 6th.
The Goldpanners would show why you can’t count them out as they would continue their comeback bid. In the bottom of the 6th Cade Liefer would drive in a runner on a fielder’s choice to cut the once eight run deficit down to just three. The score would then be 8-5.
The Goldpanners would inch even closer with more scoring in the 8th. Pinch hitter Koby Williams would come up big with a two-run RBI double to make the score 8-7.
Eric Smelko would eventually drive in the tying run with an RBI single to make the game 8-8. The Goldpanners had successfully erased a 8-0 deficit.
They wouldn’t stop there as Logan Drummond would hit an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Goldpanners their first lead of the game with a score of 9-8 in the bottom of the 8th.
With the lead going into the ninth, Goldpanners pitcher Raymond Padilla would take the mound and close out the game and secure the victory.
The Goldpanners completed the five-game sweep of the Halos and would improve to nine straight wins. The team will have Sunday off before returning back to action on Monday for a four-game series against the Catawaba Valley Stars.