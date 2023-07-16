Eddie Alfaro of the Goldpanners on the ground at home plate.

Mark Lindberg

Eddie Alfaro hugs home plate after sprinting home to score Saturday.

 Mark Lindberg

The Goldpanners have dominated the series against the California Halos, winning the first four games of the five game series. They would complete the sweep in epic comeback fashion to win 9-8 in game five.

The Panners headed into the final game looking for a series sweep. After waiting out the rain, the game would begin.