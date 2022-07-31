Panners 0731

Blake Hiraki ducks and Cole Alexander (No. 35) watches as a foul ball eludes Flagstaff pitcher Zach Zwaschka Saturday afternoon.

Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

An Alaska Goldpanners regular season that began with the oddity of a tie game wrapped up, fittingly, with another split decision.

In between that tie and a loss in the nightcap of a doubleheader, the Panners put together 30 victories. That provides more than enough wins to call the season a success and affords the team plenty of momentum — having won 17 out of their last 20 — to build on at the Marshall Gates World Series starting Tuesday in the greater Salt Lake City area.

