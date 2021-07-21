The Alaska Goldpanners had the offense to beat the Boulder Collegians on Monday night, just not the defense or the pitching.
Tuesday night, however, the ‘Panners had all three.
Alaska bounced back nicely from a Monday night loss with a statement-making 10-2 victory over the Collegians Tuesday at Growden Memorial Park. The Goldpanners are now 22-9 on the season and 8-2 in their past ten games.
Garrett Cooper got the start on the mound and the win. A boxscore was not available at press time.
The ‘Panners returned to play against Boulder Wednesday in a game that ended after press time. The series will continue Thursday with a game at 6:30 p.m. that can be attended either in person or watched on the PannerVision YouTube channel.
