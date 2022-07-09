The Alaska Goldpanners followed up their best pitching performance of the season Friday night with their best pitching performance of the season Saturday morning in a 9-1 win over the Everett Merchants at the University of Puget Sound field in Tacoma, Wash.
A mere 12 hours after capping off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Studs in which Nolan Meredith and Steven Vazquez combined to allow seven hits and two walks while striking out nine, it was Alex Verdugo – no, not THAT Alex Verdugo – Matthew Pinal, Ethan Remmers and Kegan Wentz’s time to (rise and) shine for the 11 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time start.
A University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley junior (as opposed to the Boston Red Sox outfielder), Verdugo, making his season debut, had a final line of no runs, three hits and six strikeouts over the first four innings. Pinal gave up one earned run on one hit while striking out four in two innings of work. Remmers allowed just one runner to reach first (on a hit by pitch) in his two otherwise perfect innings, and Wentz dropped the Merchants in order in the ninth.
The totals for the quartet were one run on four hits with one walk and a jaw-dropping 14 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Panners consistently put runners on base and across home plate, scoring inn four of their first five innings to build a 5-0 lead. In response to the Merchants’ first run in the top of the sixth, Alaska bounced back with a four-spot in the bottom of the frame to extend the lead to 9-1.
Tate Shimao manufactured the first run for Alaska by singling to right center, stealing second, moving to third on a groundout and coming home on a wild pitch.
The Panners picked up a pair of runs with two outs in the third. Blake Hiraki singled to shallow right with the bases loaded to drive in Brock Rudy and Rafael Flores.
Shimao posted an RBI in the fourth by singling to score Alex Garcia who stole third during his at-bat.
The big breakout for Alaska came in the bottom of the inning off the Merchants’ second reliever, Gage Nagy. Shimao hit a one-out single and scored on a Flores single. Rudy, who reached first when hit by a pitch, scored on a Hiraki groundout. Griffin Harrison followed with a two-RBI single.
Shimao finished 3 for 5 with an RBI while Alex Garcia also had a multi-hit game, going 2 for 4 with a run scored.
The victory helped avenge a 13-5 loss to Everett suffered Wednesday evening.
The Goldpanners wrap up their two-week roadtrip this afternoon with a noon (Alaska Daylight Time) game against the Seattle Studs. This will be their third meeting of the week, with Alaska taking the previous two matchups. The Studs have a win over the Goldpanners from the matchup of the top bracket champions in the Grand Forks (British Columbia) International Invitational last week.
Alaska’s next home game will be at 6:30 p.m. against the Inland Valley Pirates.