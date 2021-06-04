After nearly two years, the Alaska Goldpanners were back in business on Wednesday night. Just having the Panners playing again would’ve been nice, but it feels even better knowing that they started the year off with a win.
Right fielder Noah Turley went 4-for-5 with 6 RBI’s and two home runs including a grand slam to lead the Goldpanners to season opening 7-2 road win over the Seattle Studs. With that, Alaska is off to a 1-0 start this season.
Sam Brady got the start for the Goldpanners and went three innings without giving up a run. Brady, German Fajardo, Tyler Franks, and Buddie Pindel combined for 10 strikeouts, one earned run, and just six hits. Fajardo had arguably the best night, going three innings of relief without giving up a hit, walking just one batter and striking out three.
The Panners got on the board first with a second inning RBI double from Marco Pirruccelo to score Alton Gyselman and make it a 1-0 game. Pirruccelo was sensational Wednesday in going 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI. Turley picked up a solo homer in the third inning to make the score 2-0.
The fourth inning was the biggest difference maker. Turley’s grand slam scored Pirruccelo, Grady Morgan, Travis Warinner, and himself to put Alaska up 6-0.
The Studs managed to get an unearned run in the sixth when Tony Takiashi crossed home on a fielder’s choice. Seattle added another run in the seventh when Kyle Strash made it home on an error, but that was all the Studs could muster on offense.
Turley added an RBI single to score Morgan in the 9th to give the game it’s final score.
Alaska had nine hits as a team compared to Seattle’s six. The lone blemish on the evening was four errors committed by the Panners compared to none by Seattle.
The Goldpanners were back in action Thursday night for their final game of the two game series in Seattle. That game ended after press time. Alaska will go to Kenai today for a three game series against Peninsula. The Panners’ first home game will be played at Growden Park on June 10 at 6:30 p.m. against OC Riptide.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.