For a moment, things were looking up for the hard-luck San Francisco Seals.
Like the executive branch of our federal government, the Seals were stricken by Covid-19 this week before they traveled to Fairbanks. Rain wiped out Tuesday’s opener, and they then suffered a 15-run loss on Wednesday night in the first of their six-game series with the Alaska Goldpanners.
But just as the Seals seemed to have found their groove early Thursday night, things quickly fell apart once more. In the end, Alaska’s Griffin Harrison hit a three-run homer with two out as part of a four-run eighth inning to stretch the Goldpanners’ lead to 15-3, the requisite 12-run lead needed to end the game early.
“It felt great because I’d been in kind of a slump, so it was great to take one out,” Harrison said.
After Wednesday night’s blowout, the Seals were off to a solid start. Both leadoff batters reached base in the first and second innings. Starting pitcher Joseph Lee gave up just one unearned run in the bottom of the first. And even the rain shower that threatened to disrupt baseball for the second night out of three blew over in less than 10 minutes, yielding to one of the brightest evenings the visitors from the Lower 48 had likely ever seen.
But then, in an instant, everything changed. With nobody out and two runners on, Marty Munoz smashed a line drive that hit the pitcher just below the right knee and ricocheted into foul territory, allowing two runs to score. But more importantly Lee was unable to continue.
R.J. McDowell – listed as an outfielder – came on in relief, and by the end of the frame, Alaska had put up seven runs, including a pair that Tate Shimao drove in with a fly ball to the gap in left-center, and led the game 8-0. All but two of the nine Panners who came to the plate 12 times crossed home plate.
Nolan Meredith, who entered the game 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA in 28 2/3 innings and had given up just two earned runs in his last 16 2/3 innings, survived a bit of trouble in the third inning. He walked three batters, gave up two singles, and allowed runs to score on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch to make it 8-2.
A third San Francisco run scored in the fourth inning when Flynn Morrison led off with a triple and scored on a one-out groundout.
Meredith finished the night allowing four hits while walking four and striking out six. Reliever R.J. Aranda gave up two hits and two walks while striking out one over three scoreless innings
West Valley High School graduate Andrew Troppmann threw the eighth inning, giving up one hit while striking out one.
After adding two runs in the fourth on an error and a fielder’s choice groundout, the Panners were held in check for three innings until an RBI single by Marty Munoz and Harrison’s long ball to right field wrapped things up.
The Seals, who are still hoping to be able to fly up a couple of pitchers before the end of the weekend series, and Goldpanners will play tonight and Saturday night at 7 o’clock. Sunday will feature a doubleheader of seven-inning games between the two teams starting at noon.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.