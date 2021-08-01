The name of the show was “Eight is Enough,” and unfortunately for the Alaska Goldpanners, that title was fitting for their Friday night game.
The ‘Panners eight game winning streak came to an end at Growden Memorial Park after suffering a 5-4 setback to the South Carolina Pride. Alaska is now 29-10 on the season.
While Luke Glascoe (3-for-3, two runs, one RBI), Rob Mattei (2-for-4), and David Martin (2-for-3, two RBI) all had great games on offense, Ryan Pierce was the only other Goldpanner to record a hit on a night that South Carolina registered 12 hits from seven batters. While starting pitcher Ian Torpey registered four K’s, he also gave up six hits and two earned runs while R.J. Aranda and Nolan Woodall combined to give up three earned runs.
The game looked like it would be a shootout early on as the Pride went up 1-0 in the top of the first after Ben Wetenhall’s RBI single scored Sam Blancato. Alaska responded with two runs in the bottom of the first when Garret Cooper scored on an error and then when Glascoe scored on Martin’s RBI single. That put the ‘Panners up 2-1.
After a scoreless second, the Pride tied the game in the top of the third when Wetenhall recorded another RBI single, this one scoring Andrew Terrell. The Goldpanners responded in the bottom of the inning with another RBI single from Martin to score Glascoe and make it 3-2.
The Pride tied things up in the top of the fifth inning when Tyler Baker’s RBI single scored Abraham Mow. South Carolina then moved into the lead in the top of the sixth after Scotie Lee’s RBI single scored Blancato and Preston Hudak to make it a 5-2 game.
The ‘Panners did managed to cut it to a one run game after Marco Purriccello scored in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s all they could get as they ended up losing for the first time in over a week.
