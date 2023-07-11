The Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest will take place on Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16 at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.
The Junior Rodeo will take place on Friday with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the event scheduled to start at 6pm.
Saturday’s festivities will include a rodeo and live concert from the Brit Stokes Band.
Gates open at 3pm and the scheduled start time is at 5pm.
Sunday will serve as the final day for the rodeo. The gates will open to the public at noon and the Ram Rodeo Championship will take place at 2 p.m.
The Rodeo is sponsered by Genes Crysler Dodge Jeep and Ram and Amber Sand.
