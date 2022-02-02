The Alaska Nanooks men’s and women’s basketball teams will compete in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference postseason basketball tournaments no matter where they finish in the conference standings.
The GNAC announced Sunday that all men’s and women’s teams will participate in the postseason tournaments currently scheduled for March 2-5 at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington and at Seattle Pacific University in Seattle.
In an effort to lessen the effects of postponements and cancellations this season due to Covid, the GNAC Management Council and CEO Board unanimously voted to expand this year’s tournament to include all 10 teams in both genders.
Under normal circumstances only the top six teams in the regular season standings would advance to the conference tournament.
This year, the top six teams will advance to the quarterfinals, while the remaining four teams in each gender will compete in play-in games for the final two spots in the quarterfinals.
“Given the significant disruption to the conference schedules this season, expanding the championship tournaments to include all members was the right thing to do for our basketball student-athletes,” GNAC Commissioner Dave Hagland said in a press release.
“Last year’s conference schedule and postseason tournaments were canceled as a result of Covid, which has also taken its toll on the first half of this year’s conference schedule,” Hagland added. “All told there has been nearly as many postponements and cancellations as there has been games played.”
Since all teams will not play the same number of games, the conference tournaments will be seeded based on a numeric point system that will give a value to each win and loss based on the result of each completed game and on the quality of the opponent.
“This is a system adopted by many NCAA Division II conferences to most fairly seed teams for their basketball tournaments,” Hagland said.
The following point system will be used to determine tournament seeding.
7 points – win over a .750 or better team on the road.
6.5 points – win over a .750 team or better at home.
6 points – win over a .500 team or better team on the road.
5 points – win over .500 or team at home.
4.5 points – win over a .250 or better team on the road.
4.0 points – win over a .250 or better team at home.
3.5 points – win over an under 250 team on the road.
3.0 points – win over an under .250 team at home.
2.5 points – loss at home or on the road to a .750 or better team.
2.0 points – loss to a .500 team at home or on the road.
1 point – loss to a .250 or better team on the road.
.5 points – loss to an under .250 team on the road.
0 points—loss to an under. 250 team at home.
Brackets for the championship tournaments will be announced following the completion of the regular season on Feb. 26.
On March 2 and 3 six games will be played at Seattle Pacific, while the other 12 tournament games, including the semifinals and finals, will be played at Saint Martin’s, which was named the tournament host two years ago.
Current county health and safety protocols will be In place for all tournament games. Fans attending should be prepared to wear facemasks and provide proof of vaccination status or have a negative COVID test within three days of the tournaments opening games.
Currently, the Alaska Nanooks women are 1-6 in conference play, while the men are 1-7.