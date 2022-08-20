WVHS FB 0820

West Valley sophomore Zaire Stebbins pushes forward on a second-half carry during the Wolf Pack’s win Friday night.

Vadim Bledsoe / Special to the Daily News-Miner

Desperate for something to chirp about as they watched their rival Wolf Pack pull away from Eielson, one of the Lathrop football players in the stands at West Valley High School Friday night suggested to his teammates that they call attention to Dylan Glynn being one for six on extra point attempts.

“Let’s chant one for six! One for six!” he suggested.

