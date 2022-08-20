Desperate for something to chirp about as they watched their rival Wolf Pack pull away from Eielson, one of the Lathrop football players in the stands at West Valley High School Friday night suggested to his teammates that they call attention to Dylan Glynn being one for six on extra point attempts.
“Let’s chant one for six! One for six!” he suggested.
Little did he know they were seated directly next to Glynn’s parents. Jacqueline Glynn quickly set the record straight.
“He’s two for six!” she exclaimed to the Malemutes.
If anyone would know, it’s Mom.
Other than the trouble on a few extra points, Mrs. Glynn, Glynn’s family, and the rest of the Wolf Pack had a lot to celebrate in their 44-0 win over Eielson High School.
In addition to his two points on PATs, Glynn rushed for West Valley’s first touchdown on a carry of 14 yards. He added a 44-yard pick-six for the Wolf Pack’s second-to-last score of the opening half. And then, his second interception at the Wolf Pack 21-yard-line ended Eielson’s opening drive of the second half.
“Dylan’s one of the guys we look to to lead us,” Coach Dave Devaughn said. “He’s one of our few seniors and his effort tonight was great.”
With Eielson held to negative 7 yards on nine possessions in the first half, Friday’s outcome was never in doubt.
After an opening drive of 57 yards capped by Glynn’s first score, the next two West Valley touchdowns came on single-play drives.
After holding the Eielson offense to its first three-and-out, the Wolf Pack took possession at its 32. On a handoff, Greyson Devaughn pushed through the initial wave of Ravens defenders and then took a diagonal path to the far pylon, outrunning the secondary for a 68-yard touchdown run with 7:02 to play. His PAT made it 14-0.
Following a fumble recovery at the Wolf Pack 44, Chris Blackburn took a handoff 56 yards on the first play from scrimmage to make the score 20-0 with 1:53 to play in the quarter.
Another fumble inside Wolf Pack territory set up the fourth West Valley touchdown. Just 24 seconds into the second quarter, Glynn added a 20-yard touchdown run around left end to make it 26-0.
Working from the shotgun, West Valley quarterback Kobe Amio seemed to have trouble with low snaps all night. But the two he had the most trouble with – both recorded on the stat sheet as fumbles – went for second-quarter touchdowns of 43 and 37 yards.
“Basically, it’s just a reaction,” Amio said. “Just pick it up and look for a hole.”
The Wolf Pack added a seventh touchdown with 1:23 to play in the half on a 26-yard run by DeVaughn, his second touchdown of the game.
A running clock in the second half saw the ball go back and forth but neither team was able to reach the end zone.
The Wolf Pack (1-1) will play at Soldotna next Friday at 6 p.m. Eielson (0-2) will play at Nikiski next Saturday at noon.
