The Kodiak girls soccer team earned their first victory since 2019 with a 2-0 victory over Redington to close out the Homer Soccer Tourney Saturday morning at Homer High School.
Jasmin Samson provided all the scoring for Kodiak with goals in the 15th and 27th minutes. Kodiak goalie Mikylla Madamba pitched the shutout.
Saturday’s win snapped a 19-game winless drought for Kodiak, a stretch that dates back to the 2019 season. Kodiak went 0-6-1 in 2021 and 0-9 last season.
Three games into the 2023 season and the Bears — under coach Kate Korrow — are 1-2. Kodiak opened the season-opening tournament with a 3-0 loss to Houston and a 2-0 defeat to Nikiski.
Kodiak begins Northern Lights Conference play Friday and Saturday at Redington.
The Kodiak boys finished the Kenai Invitational Cup with a 2-2 tie and a 3-1 loss to Homer at Kenai High School.
Kodiak’s Isaiah Panthin and Rowan Wyszkowski scored in Friday’s tie, while Noah Coulter punched in a goal in Saturday’s loss.
Kodiak (0-2-1) begins NLC play Friday and Saturday at Redington.