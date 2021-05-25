It’ll be a day or two before we can tell everyone from Fairbanks that will be going to this weekend’s ASAA State Championship Track and Field Meet. However, with the results in from this past weekend’s Regional Track and Field Meet hosted by West Valley and Hutchison, we know the first place finishers will be heading to the Dimond High School Sports Complex.
We’ll start with the results from the girl’s 4A finals. West Valley’s Olivia Manley was a double winner in taking first place in the 100 meter dash (13.46) and 200 meter dash (26.86). Abigail Haas of Lathrop took home first in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:05.23, while Naomi Bailey continued her dominant career with wins in the 800 meter run (2:18.43), 1600 meter run (5:00.20), and 3200 meter run (10:57.08).
West Valley kept the domination coming in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles where freshman Kendall Banks finished first with times of 18.75 and 53.57, respectively.
In the 4x100 meter relay, it was West Valley again as Kathryn Davis, Liberty Bryant, Banks, Manley, Ava Jelinek, and Samantha Manley took first at 53.85. Lathrop ended the Wolfpack streak with a win in the 4x200 meter relay as Thea Millam, Sophie Hale, Promise Handy, Essence Slate, Jayda George, and Sydney Johnson finished with a time of 1:54.30.
With the 4x400, West Valley returned to first as Riga Grubis, Isabel Baesman, Gloria Bailey, Naomi Bailey, Sage Personett, and Zarah Laker-Morris ran a 4:17.12. North Pole put a halt to West Valley and Lathrop’s winning on the day with a victory in the 4x800 meter relay as
Lia Castillo, Danika Dawley, Raegan Kingry, and Madeline Castillo ran a 10:34.26.
In the field events the upset of the year came in the high jump. After dominating the event all season, West Valley’s Hadley Blasey finished in fourth place. The winner? Jordyn Johnson of Lathrop, who finished with a distance of 5-02 compared to Blasey’s 5-0.
Essence Slate of Lathrop will head to state in the long jump as she finished first with a distance of 15-08.5.
Blasey bounced back in the triple jump as she took first place with a distance of 31-03, two feet further than second place. She followed that up with a victory in the shot put with a distance of 32-11.5 compared to second place’s distance of 28-09.75 (Torrin Johnson-Oates of Lathrop). Finally, she crushed the competition in the discus with a first place time of 113-01 to Johnson-Oates’ second place distance of 97-08.5.
Then came the girls 3A competition. Jeannie Cook of Monroe Catholic took home first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.26 while Hutchison’s Natalie Clemente punched her ticket to state with a 200 meter dash time of 29.72. Cook went on to win the 400 meter run (1:03.79) and 800 meter run (2:38.50). Monroe kept the good day going as Katie Bast earned a ticket to state in the 1600 meter run (5:56.89) and 3200 meter run (12:27.36).
In the 100 meter hurdles, Hutchison’s Grace Green earned first with a time of 18.38 while Erin Hendricks won the 300 meter hurdles at 52.48.
Valdez got their first win of the weekend as Carsyn Hinkle, Isabelle Smelcer, Anika Palomar, and Ambrosia Woodgate took first in the 4x100 meter relay at 57.49. Hinkle, Palomar, Woodgate, and Madeline O’Neil also took home first in the 4x200 at 2:04.12. Finally, Monroe’s team of Cook, Bast, Miranda Wilkerson, and Lauren White won the 4x800 with a time of 11:56.85.
Greene of Hutchison took home first in the high jump at 4-06 while the Hawks’ Sophia Berg claimed the long jump title at 13-11.25. Palomar won the triple jump for Valdez at 30-04 while the Buccaneers’’ Katrina Taylor took the shot put at 25-07.75. Taylor also took home the first place medal in discus at 85-06.
In the girls Unified 100 yard dash, Kiana Elkins of Delta took first with a time of 18.99 followed by Emma Smith (23.29) and Shawna Mattingly (24.23) both of North Pole. North Pole also took home first in the 4x100 yard unified relay thanks to a time of 1:23.33 from Dawley, Smith, Mattingly, and Madeline Castillo. Elkins took first in the unified long jump at 4-07.75 followed by Mattingly (3-11.75) and Smith (2-09.75). Finally, Mattingly took first place in shot put at 10-05.75 followed by Smith (8-04.25) and North Pole’s Chloe Alcorta (6-05)
Overall, West Valley cruised to a first place team finish with a score of 107, Lathrop took second with 62, and North Pole finished third with 19 points in 4A. In 3A, Monroe Catholic took first at 107, Hutchison was third at 84, Valdez was third at 68, Ben Eielson finished fourth with 30, and Delta Junction was fifth at 9.
Those first place finishers are heading to state this weekend and more will surely join them. The list of qualifiers for the state meet will be in the News-Miner once they’re available.
For a full list of results, go to trackathlete.net.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.