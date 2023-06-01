Selections for the Railbelt All-Conference girls softball accolades were released Wednesday by the conference.
All-Conference
First Team
Emma Morrisey MVP (Colony)
Madisyn Stone (Wasilla)
Amelia Hoch (Colony)
Kayla Anthony (West Valley)
Abbey Anthony (West Valley)
Abbie Evans (Lathrop)
Mia Caldwell (Wasilla)
Addison Finley (Colony)
Sofia Watkins (West Valley)
Second Team
Bay Rose Kaufman (Wasilla)
A’Niya Briggman (Lathrop)
Peyton Hamilton (Lathrop)
Phoebe Holm (Lathrop)
Mya Dygas (Colony)
Madison Inderrieden (West Valley)
