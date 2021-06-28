It was the second week of the season for the Fairbanks Soccer Club and the first ever road game for the FSC women’s team. While the weekend didn’t go exactly how they wanted, it was another opportunity to gain experience.
The men’s team finished with a 2-2 draw while the women’s team lost 13-0 on Saturday in Anchorage. Both games came against the Cook Inlet Soccer Club. The men are now 1-0-1 on the season while the women are 0-2-0.
The men’s team went up 1-0 early on a goal by Cole Daniel before Cook Inlet tied the game at 1-1 which is how the score remained at halftime. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Josh Million managed to get through on a break away for another goal while being taken down by the Cook Inlet keeper. That put FSC up 2-1 and drew a red card for the keeper.
The last 30 minutes of the game saw FSC up a player as a result of the red card. With five minutes remaining in the game, however, Cook Inlet managed to tie the game at 2-2 and that’s the way it would remain.
“It was a pretty disappointing result given the lead that we had, but our guys worked really, really hard,” said team captain Kyle Renner. “We put in a good effort and sometimes those results go in your favor in terms of finishing the game strong and getting the win and sometimes they don’t. This was a situation where it didn’t.”
As for the women’s team, they were competing on the road for the first time and were missing six players from the first week’s game due to a variety of reasons. Playing with a smaller roster and some newer players, Renner believed the effort they gave was something to be proud of.
“We had a bunch of players that were out of state at the moment for college camps,” he said. “We were really pleased that we were able to put a squad together for the first away game for our women’s team in their history.”
FSC will be off this coming weekend due to the 4th of July holiday. They will return to play the following week in Anchorage.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.