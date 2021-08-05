The Fairbanks Soccer Club are getting set for one of the few home games of their season this Saturday at Davis Turf Field Complex against Arctic Rush. For the men’s team, it will be another chance for them to do their part to win the division. For the women’s team, it will be the final time this year they take the pitch.
The men’s team has had quite a bit of success this summer, having only lost once. The women’s team may only one victory that came on a forfeit, but they still have a lot to be proud of this year.
This summer is the first year of existence for the women’s team, making them the first ever semi-professional women’s sports team in Fairbanks history. They’ve had to overcome a constantly changing roster, various switches in personnel, and only having three home games including this weekend.
All of that and giving the ladies of interior Alaska an opportunity to play the game they love is more than enough to be proud of.
“First and foremost we’re really proud of the women’s squad,” said men’s team captain and club organizer Kyle Renner. “The results being what they are, the team showed incredible resilience in their play and the way they’ve put themselves forward on the pitch. We’ve had three road trips this year...the Anchorage teams only have to travel once so we’re facing the toughest logistical challenge in the league.
“I think that the players that were able to make those trips performed really well under the circumstances and we’re really proud of them...We’re very much looking forward to this weekend and seeing what the Fairbanks Soccer Club women’s team is capable of.”
The men’s team is currently in second place in the league. Should the men win their last two games, they’ll still need some help to win the division, but FSC took the first game against Arctic Rush 3-2, so look for them to continue doing their part to make it happen.
This weekend’s home game will also feature plenty of entertainment value outside of soccer. Roaming Wolf Grill will be on deck with a food truck along with Goldies AK. Willow Watts will be performing the national anthem while the Alaska Golden Heart cheerleading squad will be out there to perform at halftime of the men’s game.
The men’s team will also play a game the week after to conclude their season. The women’s team will begin play at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday with the men scheduled to play at 7 p.m.