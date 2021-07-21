The Fairbanks Soccer Club continued their season this past weekend. For the men’s team, the result was a thrilling last second win. For the women’s team, it was another inspired effort, but they’re still seeking their first victory of the season.
The two teams played in Anchorage this past Saturday against Arctic Rush. The men picked up a 3-2 victory thanks to a last minute goal while the women’s team fell 7-0.
This is the first year of the FSC women’s team existence and they’ve made history as the first ever semi-professional sports team in the history of Fairbanks. The roster has had to deal with a multitude of changes throughout the season due to college commitments from their players. This past weekend saw FSC carry just 10 players, but that didn’t stop them from putting a team on the pitch and giving their all.
“The ladies looked competitive,” said men’s team captain Kyle Renner. “They certainly have the quality to win games, but we’re in that part of the season where we’re playing away games so that’s a challenge. Having a lot of players out is another. Our women’s team is absolutely looking forward to our home game this Saturday when we’ll have our full roster and be able to put our strongest side out on the pitch.”
As for the men’s game, Nick Herzberg was the hero once again as he broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the 92nd minute of action to give the team the win. It was Herzberg’s second goal of the game and came a week after he completed the first hat trick in FSC history. Skyler Denny had the other goal which came on a penalty kick. The assist on Herzberg’s first goal was attributed to Tobias Albrigsten while the third goal was assisted by Denny.
“It was a pretty exciting finish and a really competitive match,” said Renner. “I’m really glad we were able to pull off the result. We’d dropped some points in a tie earlier in the season against Cook Inlet so it was really great to get the win in the end.”
Both teams will return to the confines of the Davis Turf Fields Complex this weekend for the first time since the season opener. The women’s team will host Cook Inlet at 1:30 p.m. while the men’s team will host Cook Inlet at 4:30 p.m.
