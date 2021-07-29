The Fairbanks Soccer Club returned home last weekend for the first time since their first game of the year. The men didn’t get the result they were hoping for while the women did, just not in the way they were expecting. Either way, they both were just happy to be back on Davis Road for the first time in over a month.
The two teams were set to play Cook Inlet, but the Cook Inlet women’s team failed to field a squad and were forced to forfeit. As such, the FSC women earned the first win in their very short history. The women ended up playing a Blue and Gold game against each other.
The men’s team ended up playing Cook Inlet to a scoreless draw, though team captain Kyle Renner said FSC dominated for long periods. The men remain in second place in their league with hope of winning the league depending on results on Aug. 7 and 14.
The men’s team will have home games on both the 7 and 14 while the women will wrap up their first ever season of action on the 7 with a 4:30 start time. The men will play that day at 7 p.m.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530.