In 2017, I spent nine weeks as a sixth grade English teacher.
Yes, you read that correctly. Nine weeks. The longest nine weeks of my life. The fact that I only lasted nine weeks should tell you how it went. There was a habit I developed in my brief time as an educator, however, that I still use.
Every morning before cruising into the halls of the middle school, I knew I had to prepare for war. It was 7 a.m. and I had to get ready for seven to eight hours of absolute punishment. I did what any baseball player or professional wrestler would do and got my walk up music cued.
I blasted my angry tunes. “Cochise” by Audioslave. “All My Life” by Foo Fighters. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morrissette. I blasted the angriest ragers you could imagine in anticipation of the heck I was about to bring to the classroom.
Then, they ate me alive. 11-13 year old children knocked me down like I was Frazier and they were Ali. It was like the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan when Tom Hanks witnessed another soldier looking around the beach for his own arm. If this was war, I lost.
Still, the habit of getting amped up before something big became a tradition for me. It’s why I listen to “Choppa Style” before every Saints game. Nothing like getting pumped up before the big event.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: It’s the last week before the return of prep sports. First football, tennis, and cross country are right around the corner, so y’all best get prepared.
Before that happens, though, we have a loaded week of action. The Fairbanks Soccer Club is back in action this Saturday. The women’s team will conclude the first season of their existence with a game at 4:30 p.m. while the men’s team will play at 7 p.m. The games will be played out at Davis Turf Fields.
The Alaska Goldpanners are out of Fairbanks, but their season continues. They’ll take on the Humboldt Crabs Monday and Tuesday with both games scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. They’ll begin the season-concluding tournament at the West Coast World Series in Lincoln, California on Saturday as well. All games can be livestreamed on the PannerVision YouTube channel.
The Alaska summer dirt racing also continues this week at Mitchell Raceway. Racing begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at 4075 Peger Road.
As far as I know, that’s it. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me this week. If I left anything out, please forgive me, I’m still looking for my arm on Omaha Beach.