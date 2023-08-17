Following a trip to the World Cup for both the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) and the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), there are many question marks for the future of both.
Let’s start with the men’s team. The USMNT had an interesting go of things since the World Cup started in late 2022. The team finished second in their group to advance to the knockouts. Unfortunately for them, they were overpowered by the Netherlands en route to a 3-1 defeat.
While a defeat at the World Cup is never fun, what shortly followed thereafter quickly overshadowed the defeat.
A scandal shocked the men’s team. U.S Soccer launched an investigation into a domestic violence incident involving USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. Claudio Reyna, a former USMNT captain and father of current player Gio Reyna, threatened to leak details of the incident in messages to executives.
An independent investigation revealed the disclosure was retaliation after Berhalter considered sending Reyna home from the World Cup due to poor behavior after he was benched at the start of a game against Wales.
Consequently, Berhalter’s contract was not renewed following its expiration at the end of 2022.
The USMNT then split interim head coaching duties. Anthony Hudson started out in charge, and he was then replaced by B.J. Callaghan. The process of finding a new head coach lasted until June 16.
In Las Vegas, Nevada, the USMNT doubled down on Berhalter. It was announced that he had returned to lead the team through the 2026 World Cup.
Now that we have all that out of the way, we can now focus on the path to the next World Cup.
Despite the drama of recent times, the USMNT future looks bright. This current batch of young talent could truly form into a force to be reckoned with come 2026.
Many Americans are playing in top European clubs. Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brendon Aaronson and Reyna have all made waves in Europe’s top leagues.
Perhaps most encouraging is the fact that all areas of the USMNT have talented players.
The attack consists of players like Timothy Weah, Reyna, Pullisic and the recently acquired Florian Bolugan, who looks to be the answer at striker.
The midfield is perhaps the most exciting of all the groups. Adams, McKennie, Yunus Musah and Aaronson have all exhibited great potential.
The defense has Miles Robinson, Chris Richards, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sergino Dest who could all prove to be solid pieces moving forward.
The goalkeeping group is headlined by Matt Turner who played in net during the 2022 World Cup and has spent time in the English Premier League, the top soccer league in the world.
Since the United States is a host nation for the 2026 World Cup, it is guaranteed a spot without having to qualify.
With the talent the team possess currently, it looks like the USMNT might be poised for a great performance on home soil.
Now for the women’s team.
It is truly hard to live up to expectations if you are a member of the USWNT. Over the years they have become a true dominant force in global soccer.
The USWNT has won five World Cups over the years, including the last two in 2015 and 2019. For many fans, anything less than another World Cup in 2023 would be seen as a failure. It truly was rough expectations for the team to have placed on them, in my opinion.
The USWNT headed into the World Cup as favorites, despite this they barely scraped by in the group stage. Their run ended shortly thereafter as they were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition against Sweden in penalties during the Round of 16.
This marks the end for a couple familiar faces on the USWNT. Star player Megan Rapinoe will not play in another World Cup for the squad as she heads into retirement following the 2023 National Soccer Women’s League season. Defender Julie Ertz announced her retirement from international soccer following the defeat to Sweden.
Most recently, head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced that he was stepping down from the position on Wednesday.
A bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and a Round of 16 exit from the World Cup have shown that it is time for a new era for the USWNT. The question is now, who will lead that era?
There are a few choices in my opinion. For starters, star player Alex Morgan announced that she does not plan on retiring anytime soon. Her decision to stick around could prove crucial in helping develop the younger talent.
Players like Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Noami Girma, Emily Fox and Alyssa Thompson are all currently aged between 18-25, and could be crucial parts for the USWNT going forward.
For me, another interesting piece of this puzzle will be figuring out the next head coach. Many fans have rallied behind former USWNT captain Carli Lloyd after she delivered her criticisms on the current state of the team.
If the USMNT coaching search tells us anything, it’s that the new coach will likely be someone already in the system. While Lloyd would be an exciting signing, I just don’t see anything like that happening.
Both the USMNT and USWNT will look to get their futures set in place as they gear up for the next World Cup cycle.