Following a trip to the World Cup for both the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) and the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), there are many question marks for the future of both.

Let’s start with the men’s team. The USMNT had an interesting go of things since the World Cup started in late 2022. The team finished second in their group to advance to the knockouts. Unfortunately for them, they were overpowered by the Netherlands en route to a 3-1 defeat.

Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.