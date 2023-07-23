Caleb Jones, sports reporter at Fairbanks Daily News- Miner

Staff Photo

As far back as I can remember, I’ve loved sports. My earliest memories are of myself swinging as hard as I could to hit a baseball off a tee. At the time I would have never imagined that those days on a tee ball field would lead into a life dedicated to sports.

As I would continue to grow up, I would play any sport I could. I tried my hand at baseball, basketball, soccer, football, and other sporting activities along the way. While admittedly, I was never great at many of those things, I still loved the thrill that sports brought me.

For sports coverage inquires or concerns contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.