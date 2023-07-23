As far back as I can remember, I’ve loved sports. My earliest memories are of myself swinging as hard as I could to hit a baseball off a tee. At the time I would have never imagined that those days on a tee ball field would lead into a life dedicated to sports.
As I would continue to grow up, I would play any sport I could. I tried my hand at baseball, basketball, soccer, football, and other sporting activities along the way. While admittedly, I was never great at many of those things, I still loved the thrill that sports brought me.
Most of my days were spent around sports in some capacity, if I wasn’t playing them I would be watching them. And if I were talking to someone, odds are it was about the latest sports news.
For better or worse, sports became my obsession.
I kept playing all kinds of sports up until my high school graduation.
After graduation I would get the opportunity to play collegiate baseball for Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
However, my time there was short lived. My freshman year would take place during 2019-2020, and the pandemic would put an end to my collegiate baseball experience after it barely even started.
Seven days into the season the NCAA would cancel the remaining games for all baseball teams. I was shocked, I found myself wondering what I would do next.
I remember telling myself that I wouldn’t be able to play forever, and then it came to me. If I can’t play sports for the rest of my life, I’ll report on them.
I would then transfer out to Arizona State University where I would spend the next three years pursuing my degree in sports journalism. I would eventually go on to graduate in the spring of this year.
During my time at ASU I would hone my craft. I would write, video or report anything sports related that I could. I covered everything from local club sports to professional sporting events.
My favorite part about becoming a sports journalist was being able to tell the stories of local athletes in the community.
In fact, a big reason I decided to make the move to Fairbanks was the community. I remember hearing that Fairbanks has a lively sports community with plenty to cover, and that was an opportunity that I could not pass up.
I would then accept the job offer at the News-Miner and make the 62 hour drive up from Phoenix with my dad.
That leads me to today, as a new member of the community of Fairbanks.
I am beyond excited to be here and look forward to telling the stories and reporting on the athletes of this city.
My priority is to put local stories first, it is my honor to be able to cover the many different teams here. Many sports will be in full swing in the upcoming months. I can’t wait to be out there doing what I love most, telling stories from the sidelines.
For sports coverage inquires or concerns contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.