Mark Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

Fairbanks Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves has earned his fourth NAHL Midwest Division Star of the Week award after posting a pair of wins over Kenai River at the Big Dipper Arena.

Hargraves, who has signed to play with Augustana College this fall, shut out the Brown Bears 2-0 while making 25 saves on Friday. He then made 33 saves in a 3-2 win Saturday night.