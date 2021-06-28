2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. On opening day of registration, the race nearly had that many people sign up.
48 mushers submitted their entries to be part of the 50th running of the Iditarod on the opening day of registration. The race is scheduled to begin in Anchorage on March 5, 2022.
Current and five-time champion Dallas Seavey, four-time champion Martin Buser, three-time champion Mitch Seavey, 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, 2019 champion Pete Kaiser and 2020 champion Thomas Waerner were all part of the 48 submissions that signed up. There were nine first-time registrants, international competitors from Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Russia and Norway, and mushers from New Hampshire and Montana. The remaining signups came from Alaska.
“The energy at sign up day was electric as there were 15 championships represented at our headquarters today,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach. “Veteran mushers chomping at the bit to be back on the runners and rookies committed to a life changing journey. Iditarod Nation is stoked.”
A news release from the Iditarod stated, “The Iditarod also announced the opening of its summer raffle featuring a grand prize winner of $100,050, two awards of $10,000, and 27 $1,000 winners. The raffle drawing will be held at the Alaska State Fair Iditarod booth on the purple trail at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. Winners do not need to be present to win. Alaskans can purchase by phone at 800-545-6874 or online at Iditarod.ejoinme.org/2021summerraffle.”
The full list of those already signed up to compete in the race can be found at iditarod.com/race/2022/mushers/list.
