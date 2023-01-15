Daniel Hornbuckle anticipated an emotional evening Saturday in Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks was the site of Hornbuckle’s last college basketball game in his hometown. The former West Valley High School standout is in his final season with the Western Washington University Vikings.
“There’s going to be some mixed emotions because of all of the stuff that I went through there,’’ Hornbuckle, by phone Monday night, said of his freshman season (2016-17) and a redshirt year (2017-18) with the Nanooks.
“But I also think it’s going to be more than pure excitement,’’ added the 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard for the Vikings, of Bellingham, Washington.
Before he returned to Fairbanks for the matchup, Hornbuckle contributed nine points – all from 3-point shots – and five assists for Western Washington in a 79-74 win over the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Thursday night at the Alaska Airlines Center on the UAA campus.
Hornbuckle, a journalism and public relations major at Western Washington, compiled more than 2,000 career points and was one of Alaska’s best high school boys basketball players during his four seasons for West Valley.
He recently became the 49th player from the state of Alaska to rack up 1,000 career points in college basketball. Hornbuckle has 1,093 career points from 576 in 23 games for Western Washington; 490 in 23 career games for Portland (Oregon) Community College; and 27 in 12 games for UAF.
Hornbuckle decided to start his collegiate career at UAF, which is a fairly short walk from West Valley.
His time as a UAF player was short.
“Obviously, it (freshman season) was kind of embarrassing, super challenging and super frustrating, coming from the career I had at West Valley,’’ Hornbuckle said. “I had (NCAA) Division I calls and other schools calling,’’ Hornbuckle said of events before he decided to commit to UAF, “but I was like ‘I’d rather stay home because of family. I tried to do the same thing (when playing for UAF) like I did for West Valley, but it was not working out.”
Nonetheless, Hornbuckle said the experience with UAF was “very special.”
He added, “You kind of start losing confidence in yourself a little bit because you’re like ‘maybe they’re right, maybe I can’t do it at this level,’ and stuff like that.
“I think it was tough, but at the same time I think that just having people in my corner who actually never gave up on me.’’
That group included his parents (his father Howard is a former UAF guard); former UAF star Parrish West; and two “older guys” named Jeff and Steve.
“With Parrish, it could be something as simple as playing 1-on1 and letting some frustration out,’’ Daniel Hornbuckle said.
Hornbuckle didn’t disclose Steve’s and Jeff’s last names but he said he and the duo would shoot baskets for two hours on Sunday nights at UAF.
“It was just two random older guys coming in and helping me,’’ Hornbuckle recalled. “I started shooting with them that same year that I ended up transferring.”
Hornbuckle headed to Portland Community College for the 2019-20 season, his only one with the Northwest Athletic Conference program.
“He earned an All-NAC Southern Region honor after recording averages of 21.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
He headed to Western Washington for the following season, but the GNAC cancelled its 2020-21 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season as a Vikings junior, he was selected to the All-GNAC Academic Team after generating a 3.7 GPA.
Hornbuckle garnered an All-GNAC Honorable Mention recognition on the court last season after posting 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a team-high 77 3-point baskets.
Before spending this weekend in his home state, Hornbuckle was averaging 13.7 points per game and leading the GNAC in 3-pointers (46 for 121 for a .380 percentage).
Hornbuckle is humble about the long-distance shooting statistic.
“I feel like I haven’t played my best basketball yet,’’ he said, “but with the hard work I’ve put in, it’s paying off.”