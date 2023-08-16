Breanna Hardy is a former North Pole cheerleader and graduate who returned to coach the cheer team this year.
Hardy has spent a good portion of her life involved with cheering. She first started cheering while at Ben EIelson High School in 2007.
After graduating high school in 2013, Hardy spent five years cheerleading collegiately.
She spent two years – cheering in one of them – at the University of Alaska Fairbanks before transferring to the University of Alaska Anchorage following UAF’s discontinuation of their cheer team. Hardy cheered for four years while at UAA.
Her experience as a coach dates back to 2013. Her most recent experience was at South Anchorage High School where she spent four years as the cheer coach before coming back to North Pole.
The decision to return home was family based. “My family still lives here. We all graduated from North Pole,” Hardy said. “Both of my parents are also coaches at the school. It’s become a family thing, the Hardys do North Pole.”
Cheerleading is something Hardy loves to be involved with. “It’s always been a passion. Cheerleading evolves every few years,” she said. “It’s a ‘same old’ but it’s always new ideas. It’s a classic that never gets old.”
The key elements to Hardy’s vision for the program at North Pole are honesty, integrity and teamwork.
“My goal as a coach is to provide a safe space for {the cheerleader’s} passion while in high school and also prepare them for their inter and intra-personal skills,” Hardy said. “Your cheer team becomes your family, it takes a level of familial trust to build a successful team and program.”
Hardy said that high school cheerleading in Alaska is different from many other states. One of the differences is the lack of competitions for schools in the area to compete.
“We don’t have many cheer competitions anymore,” Hardy said. “There really isn’t much of a presence for cheer competitions. There’s a desire for it but there’s not much logistics behind it. Especially now that neither of the universities have a cheer program anymore.”
Hardy said the differences between cheerleading in Alaska compared to the other states impacted her ability to become an immediate contributor to her college team.
“Alaska is set apart from the Lower 48. I graduated from high school top of the team, and I was still unprepared for a collegiate team.” Hardy said.
This is something that Hardy hopes to change for the current and future generations of local cheerleaders.
“Wherever I am, I’m working not just with my team, but with other coaches as well to help them be up to the bar, if not higher then the bar that the Lower 48 sets,” Hardy said. “I work with not only the students, but their parents and teachers. I work to make sure that they have the confidence and skill level to achieve their dreams.”
Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or cjones@newsminer.com.
