Former Fairbanks Ice Dogs coach Josh Hauge has been named head coach of the Union College men’s hockey team, where he will lead the Schenectady, New York school’s Division I program.
“We are incredibly excited to have Josh Hauge as the next head coach of our men’s hockey program at Union College,” athletic director Jim McLaughlin said. “Josh stood out among an impressive pool of candidates given his experience at multiple levels of junior and collegiate hockey as well as his vision for the future of this program.”
Hauge spent six seasons in the NAHL as a coach with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. He was an assistant coach under now-Fairbanks Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt for three seasons, taking over as head coach during the 2008-09 season. During his three seasons as head coach he posted a 110-49-15 record, leading Fairbanks to two regular season division titles and the 2011 Robertson Cup.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be named the new head coach at Union College,” Hauge said. “I am looking forward to helping build upon the rich and successful tradition of Union hockey on and off the ice.”
Hauge most recently finished his seventh season on the bench at Clarkson University in 2021-22, including the last three years as the associate head coach alongside Casey Jones. In that time, Hauge helped the Golden Knights post five 20-win seasons, capture the 2019 Whitelaw Cup as the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament champions, and appear in two NCAA Tournaments.
Hauge also spent four seasons in the USHL, first as the head coach and general manager of the Tri-City Storm before assuming the roles of assistant coach and director of scouting for the Fargo Force.
Hauge played collegiately at Division III Bethel University, appearing in 76 games over three seasons for the Royals.
“We were very encouraged by the interest brought on by this search, and this hire – combined with momentum toward a new hockey facility at Mohawk Harbor and the ability to offer athletic scholarships for the first time – showcases the positive direction in which our hockey program is headed,” McLaughlin added. “We look forward to beginning the next chapter of Union Hockey with Josh at the helm, building upon our tradition of great students and great athletes within this program.”
A native of Rosemount, Minnesota, Hauge and his wife, Allison, have two sons, Hanley and Landry.