Former Fairbanks Ice Dog forward Jonny Sorenson is among eight players University of Alaska Fairbanks coach Erik Largen has brought in to round out his roster for the 2022-23 season. With six previously announced additions, the Nanooks will have 14 new players on the ice.
Four of the recently announced newcomers, including Sorenson, are transfers from other universities while four are incoming freshmen.
Sorenson, a 6-foot-1, 176-pound left-hander, is a graduate transfer from the University of Minnesota. In the 2018-19 season with the Ice Dogs, he appeared in 60 games, posting 17 goals, 39 assists and 56 points.
His most productive year with the Gophers was interrupted by the Covid pandemic. Still, he saw action in 35 games as a freshman, scoring six goals and tallying five assists for 11 points.
“We are excited to have Jonny back in Fairbanks,” Largen said. “Jonny plays the game with a ton of pace, talent and grit. He will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact into our lineup. Jonny represents what it takes to be a Nanook.”
Among the other transfers is senior goalie Matt Radomsky from Holy Cross.
In the NCAA’s Atlantic Hockey Association. he played in 64 games over a three-year span. In 24 games last year he posted a 2.47 goals against average with a .906 save percentage and an 8-14-2 record.
“Matt is a big athletic goaltender who has a very high ceiling,” Largen said. “We believe he has the ability to be a difference maker in the net for us this year. He exudes professionalism in what he does and we are excited for him to be joining our group of goaltenders.”
The two other transfers are Matteo Pecchia, a 5-11, 192-pound sophomore forward from Western Michigan and T.J. Lloyd, a 5-9, 172-pound senior defenseman from Bowling Green.
Pecchia’s most successful season with the Broncos was 2019-20, when the team captain played in 44 games, scoring 21 goals and tallying 29 assists for 50 points. Lloyd played in 104 career games for the Falcons.
The four incoming freshmen who will be on campus this week are:
Braden Birnie, a 6-3, 187-pound forward who split time last season with his hometown Weyburn Red Wings of the SJHL and the Steinbach Pistons of the MJHL.
- Cade Neilson, a 6-0, 196-pound forward who has played three years with the NAHL’s Aberdeen Wings. He also represented Great Britain at the World Championships in Finland.
- Quinn Rudrud, a 6-2, 185-pound forward who has spent two seasons in the NAHL with the Bismarck Bobcats. Last year he played in 60 games, scoring nearly a point a game with 50 points on 30 goals and 20 assists.
- Xavier Jean-Louis, a 6-4, 190-pound defenseman from Miami via one season with the NAHL Austin Bruins and two years with the Carleton Place Canadians of the CCHL. In his lone-year with the Bruins in the NAHL, Jean-Louis played in 53 games, scoring one goal and assisting on 17.
In 32 games with Weyburn he scored nine goals and assisted on 12 others for 21 points. In 24 games with Steinbach, he posted 10 goals and assisted on 21.
The Nanooks’ season kicks off Sept. 24-25 with a pair of exhibition games against Simon Fraser at the Carlson Center.