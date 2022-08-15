Sorenson

Sorenson

Former Fairbanks Ice Dog forward Jonny Sorenson is among eight players University of Alaska Fairbanks coach Erik Largen has brought in to round out his roster for the 2022-23 season. With six previously announced additions, the Nanooks will have 14 new players on the ice.

Four of the recently announced newcomers, including Sorenson, are transfers from other universities while four are incoming freshmen.