As the summer solstice approaches each year, the national (and sometimes international) media barrage begins for general manager John Lohrke, who oversees the Alaska Goldpanners, a summer team in Fairbanks comprised of college players from the Lower 48. This year it’s producers from NBC’s “Today Show” wanting information about the game as they try to find a hook with just the right balance between passionate baseball fans and the curious observer who doesn’t know what the “E” at the end of the scoreboard means.
There will be thousands upon thousands of baseball games played at all levels of the sport this year – from 5- and 6-year-olds who swing from a tee to the very best in the Major League, vying for awards named after legends like Cy Young or collectively battling for a World Series title. Even adults past their prime will put on a glove or grab a bat to compete in Senior Games across the nation.
But only one game captures the collective curiosity of the entire baseball world, earning mention as an sporting curiosity in newspapers and newscasts around the globe. That is the annual Midnight Sun Game played without artificial light each June 21 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Almost as impressive as the astronomical confluence that enables this quirk of Nature to occur is the fact that this year’s game will be the 117th annual playing of it. That makes it a tradition that has survived two World Wars, two global pandemics, a Great Depression and a Great Recession, five Major League Baseball strikes and four Major League Baseball lockouts, Y2K, the advent of interleague play, lights at Wrigley Field, the once-in-a-century talents of Babe Ruth being matched by the once-in-a-century talents of Shohei Ohtani, and the introduction of the designated hitter to the National League.
One would be hard-pressed to find an event discussed in periodicals ranging from National Geographic to Time Magazine to ESPN The Magazine. But here goes.
A July 2019 National Geographic explains what the summer solstice is and then notes, “Similarly, Fairbanks, Alaska, has been taking advantage of the solstice with a late-night baseball game for more than 100 years. The first Midnight Sun Game, held in 1906, began as a bet between two local bars shortly after a building fire gutted downtown.”
Time Magazine in a 2016 article emphasized tensions in diplomatic relations stemming from the 1984 meeting of Taiwan, then officially Chinese Taipei, and the Goldpanners. “A Taiwanese team forfeited after players said they couldn’t see the ball. Clouds forced the umps to call this year’s game after six innings.”
And Jim Caple, author and senior writer for ESPN The Magazine, noted that “The Midnight Sun game is one of baseball’s greatest and oldest traditions, dating back to 1906. ... . That was so long ago that they couldn’t sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ during the seventh inning stretch because the song hadn’t been written yet. Or just think about it this way: Alaskans were playing this game 50 years before Alaska even became a state.”
For those who’ve been between the chalk marks at Growden Memorial Park as the clock strikes midnight on June 21, either long ago or as recently as last year, its indelible mark on their careers is a testament to its unique position in baseball lore.
“It’s one of the coolest things there is in baseball,” second-year Goldpanner Dom Hughes said. “To see the fans come from not only Fairbanks but from as far away as some of them do, it’s just really cool to have been a part of it last year and I can’t wait for this year’s game.”
Hughes, who just finished his freshman year at Kansas State, where he plays for his father Pete Hughes, compared the memories from taking the field at 10 p.m. on June 21 to career highlights such as taking two out of three games this spring from College World Series fixture Texas or squaring off with Big XII rivals in the conference tournament in the Rangers’ home stadium, Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The Kansas State coach has also scheduled a summer trip up for the game this year, no doubt making the Midnight Sun Game the most unusual setting in which he’s both watched one of his sons play and scouted prospective talent.
Perhaps the active Goldpanner who’s best suited to put the game in perspective is right-handed pitcher Raymond Padilla. He recalls being a 10-year-old playing on Doubleday Field adjacent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
“That was a really cool moment, too,” he said. “Few people say they have done that. And I hope I’m able to play that night because while few people can say they’ve seen a Midnight Sun Game, even fewer can say they’ve played in one.”
The same goes for most of the places Padilla has been in the past five years. A graduate of Marion Military Institute, aka the Military College of Alabama, the Army staff sergeant and infantry squad leader now stationed at Fort Wainwright has been to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Poland, Germany and Korea, just to name a few of his assignments. With two years of college eligibility left, his goal is to pitch well enough this summer to generate interest for when he leaves the Army in the fall of 2023.
Jose Cruz Jr., now head baseball coach at Rice, is part of that small fraternity whose Major League careers has been supplemented with spending the summer solstice on Growden Memorial Park. A 1993 Goldpanner, he told the Chicago Tribune in 2004 that he had never heard of the tradition before arriving in Alaska.
“I said, ‘You guys are crazy,’” Cruz said. “I have to see this.’ That was amazing. It’s 10 p.m. and the sun hasn’t gone down. It was a little bit dark. I was glad when it was over. There’s nothing like it, not even close.”
Before the advent of satellite communications and television images being able to instantly transmit accounts of the game to the Lower 48, that was the type of skepticism with which accounts of the annual event were presented in the media.
The Dec. 22, 1923 Elmira (New York) Star-Gazette stated, “If there is no (baseball) game around the North Pole, Spalding quotes an account of an arctic game. Where there is midnight sun, no game can be called on account of darkness.”
Inclusion of NCAA teams beginning with the legendary Rod Dedaux bringing his University of Southern California Trojans to Alaska in 1965 brought renewed attention to the game and lasted for two decades, with Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford, Brigham Young, Vanderbilt, North Carolina and Wisconsin making their way to the Last Frontier until 1980. Otherwise, the game has featured the Goldpanners and another summer league college team each year since, save 2020 when two local teams were recruited to ensure the tradition continued through the Covid-19 pandemic.
As tradition follows, the crowd will begin to lighten just after midnight. The seventh-inning stretch featuring “Happy Boy” will bring with it the epiphany to parents that their young children have had enough, and to other adults that they have to be up for work in just a few hours. The game itself will wrap up around 1 a.m. on June 22.
And then the Goldpanners players will resume their regular post-game chores. Most will be raking the pitching mound and dirt around the bases. Some will be scouring the foul territory for debris blown in from the seats. The week’s unlucky few will be hauling trash from cans around the stadium to the dumpsters in far-right field.
But they’ll do those chores with a new knowledge; that they forever have one of baseball’s most unique stories to tell, no matter where their athletic or professional careers take them. And some June, years or even decades from today, they’ll hear disbelieving television commentators laughing or read a skeptical piece on a news website talking about an odd event in far-away Fairbanks, Alaska called the Midnight Sun Game, and they’ll crack a small smile and remember when.