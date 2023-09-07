This Friday marks the first local prep football matchup of the 2023 season. North Pole High School (1-3) travels to West Valley High School (1-3) for a showdown under the lights.
The Patriots dominated in the two teams last matchup, winning by a score of 47-19 in 2022.
Even with the blowout win last year, Patriots’ head coach Michael Hollett is not overlooking the Wolf Pack this year.
“It’s a great rivalry, they’re really well coached,” Hollett said about West Valley following North Pole’s win over Wasilla last week. “They have some great athletes. We have to be on our game. We know we have to bring it every single week.”
West Valley are looking for their first win over the Patriots since the 2020 season. If they are to do so, they’ll have to bounce back from a tough 14-8 loss to Houston High School last week.
The Patriots head into the game after picking up their first win of the season against Wasilla High School, 22-21, thanks to a game winning touchdown and two-point conversion in the final second of the game.
This matchup is crucial for both schools going forward. Along with being a rivalry game, the results of Friday’s match-up could be a major determining factor in the final playoff standings.
Heading into the game, West Valley sits at fifth place in the conference with North Pole just one spot behind them. Both teams have a conference record of 1-2 and are one game back of the fourth spot in the conference.
Current fourth seed, Wasilla High School, plays DII football powerhouse Soldotna High School on the road this Friday. If Wasilla were to lose, the winner of the North Pole and West Valley game would take over the four seed.
With the new playoff format this year, obtaining a top four seed is a tremendous advantage. The top four teams in the conference heading into the postseason are guaranteed a home playoff game for their quarter-final matchup. While the playoffs are still weeks away, these are the types of games that ultimately shape the playoff picture.
This matchup between the two schools has plenty of stakes involved and both teams should be up to the task. The action takes place on Friday at 7 p.m. at West Valley High School.
