North Pole-West Valley football

North Pole head coach Mike Hollett, hands on hips, watches West Valley quarterback Shaun Conwell during a game from the 2019 season.

 Danny Martin

This Friday marks the first local prep football matchup of the 2023 season. North Pole High School (1-3) travels to West Valley High School (1-3) for a showdown under the lights.

The Patriots dominated in the two teams last matchup, winning by a score of 47-19 in 2022.

