The West Valley High School Wolf Pack finished last season with a record of 3-5. For West Valley, that record marked a step in the right direction. The three wins were a two-win improvement over their 1-5 campaign in 2021.
Building a competitive team at West Valley has been head coach David DeVaughn’s focus.
“Since I got here four years ago we’ve been building,” DeVaughn said. “We’re starting to really feel good about the guys. We have their effort and energy. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do this year.”
DeVaughn believes his squad has what it takes to continue building the program.
“We always want to improve off the previous year,” DeVaughn said. “We’d definitely like to finish in the upper half of the new conference. We want to make sure that when we’re on a team’s schedule they aren’t overlooking us.”
The Wolf Pack are full of enthusiasm heading into the new season, according to DeVaughn.
“The vibe around the team is positive,” he said. “We don’t have that negative cloud that has been around us. This group is definitely buying into the new culture that I brought when I got here.”
One of the biggest things DeVaughn has tried to instill in his team is a different mindset. “We focus on the ‘we’ instead of the ‘me,’” he said. “Everybody has a place and a role here. Everyone is important.”
If the Wolf Pack wish to continue improving, they are going to need production on both sides of the ball.
Coach DeVaughn expects big things from senior quarterback Layton Nield and junior running back Zaire Stebbins on the offensive side of the ball.
DeVaughn believes that his three back offense should provide good opportunities for their running game.
“With our three back offense any of those goes back there should be doing well.” DeVaughn said.
On the defensive side of the ball, DeVaughn pointed to linebacker Darren Benedetti and safety Greyson DeVaughn as potential key contributors for the team.
The biggest determining factor for West Valley’s success could be the linemen.
“I think everything starts up front with those guys,” DeVaughn said. “As your o-line goes, your offense goes. As your d-line goes, your defense goes.”
The Wolf Pack open up week one on the road against the Wasilla High School Warriors on Friday.
“Going down south this week, we’re looking forward to a good game.” DeVaughn said on the season opener.
