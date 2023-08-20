After an opening week defeat against Wasilla High School, West Valley looked to pick up their first win of the season against Chugiak High School on Friday.
The Chugiak High School Mustangs entered the game with a 0-1 record after falling to Palmer High School in week one.
West Valley picked up the win over Chugiak by a score of 34-14 thanks to a big fourth quarter.
“I think our team effort was solid. We executed fairly well on offense. I think the guys are starting to gel as a team.” West Valley head coach David DeVaughn said on the win.
The game was tightly contested entering the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter West Valley extended their lead in exciting fashion. Isaac Ivey returned a punt for a 55-yard touchdown. The score stood at 28-14 after a converted point-after-touchdown (PAT).
Shortly after, the defense made a big play of their own. The Wolf Pack intercepted a pass on the next Chugiak drive to get the ball back on the Mustangs’ 41-yard line
West Valley drove down the field and added on another score thanks to a two-yard rushing touchdown. After a missed PAT the Wolf Pack led 34-14 with seven minutes to go in the fourth.
The score held there as the West Valley defense continued to keep Chugiak’s offense in check to close out the game.
“Once we cleaned up our mistakes at halftime, the second half was definitely much better.” DeVaughn said on the Wolf Pack’s second half performance.
West Valley’s record now stands at 1-1 on the year following the 34-14 victory.
The Wolf Pack now prepares for their week three matchup against the Eagle River High School Wolves.
“They’re always a fast, physical team. They flow to the ball well and play hard defense and they’re pretty consistent on offense. We have our hands full going into next week,” DeVaughn said on Eagle River. “As soon as our bus pulls into West Valley, coaches will be looking at film and getting ready for next week.”
