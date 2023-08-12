The West Valley High School Wolf Pack opened their football season on Friday night against the Wasilla High School Warriors.
The Wolf Pack struggled in the opener as they lost 48-24.
West Valley started the game on offense and quickly advanced to midfield.
Wasilla were backed up to their own 35 before they stopped the West Valley opening drive with a turnover on downs.
Zaire Stebbins quickly worked his way into the backfield on the very first play on defense and picked up a tackle for loss.
Just two plays later, Wasilla quarterback Isaiah Smith rolled out of the pocket and gained 25 yards on a run to put the Warriors across midfield.
Wasilla continued to drive. Smith connected with a receiver for a nine-yard touchdown pass to make the score 6-0. The ensuing point-after-touchdown (PAT) was no good.
Wasilla led West Valley 6-0 midway through the first.
West Valley started the next drive on the 26 yard line and fumbled on the very first play.
The Wasilla offense took over on West Valley’s 21 yard line.
Wasilla capitalized on the West Valley mistake. The Warriors scored another touchdown to make the score 12-0 with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Following another missed extra point, the Warriors recovered the ball thanks to an onside kick.
The Wolf Pack defense started the drive with their back against the wall.
Wasilla’s offense took over on the West Valley 41 yard line.
Smith threw a deep pass looking to find his receiver near the endzone on the second play of the drive.
Leyton Nield tracked down the ball and reached up for an interception to give the ball back to the West Valley offense inside their own five yard line down 12-0.
West Valley gave the ball back to Wasilla at the 31 yard line after another lost fumble.
The first quarter came to a close with the Warriors on the Wolf Pack 22 yard line up 12-0.
Smith continued to dominate for the Warriors. On third and one at the 22 yard line he ran the ball down to the one yard line.
On the very next play Smith carried the ball into the endzone for a touchdown. The Warriors converted the PAT to make the score 19-0 early in the second quarter.
West Valley recovered the onside kick attempt this time around. They started their drive at mid-field. A 15 yard completion on the first play had the Wolf Pack deep into the Wasilla territory at the 35 yard line.
The Wolf Pack continued to drive. Stebbins ran through the Warrior defense for a 15 yard touchdown to give the Wolf Pack their first score of the night.
West Valley converted the two-point attempt to make the score 19-8 midway through the second quarter.
The Warriors started their next drive on the 14 yard line thanks to strong special teams play from West Valley.
However, Wasilla went 86 yards for another touchdown with just over three minutes left in the first half. They converted the two point conversion to make the score 27-8.
West Valley initially responded well. The Wolf Pack moved the ball to the Wasilla 10 yard line.
Looking for a touchdown, Nield passed the ball into tight coverage in the back right corner of the endzone. This proved to be costly as Wasilla intercepted the pass for another turnover just before the end of the half.
West Valley started the second half on defense and in need of a stop.
They forced a fourth down and seven at their own 48 yard line, however Smith rolled out of the pocket and connected with a wide open receiver for another touchdown. After a successful PAT, the score stood at 34-8.
Wasilla continued to attempt onside kicks. The Wolf Pack recovered and started at the opposing 49 yard line.
The offense gave the Wolf Pack a much needed touchdown and a two-point conversion. West Valley trailed 34-16.
A good return had the Wasilla offense starting at the 37 yard line.
The Warriors responded quickly. After the run game helped carry the team down the field, Smith pitched the ball to a receiver for a 25 yard touchdown. Following the PAT, Wasilla led 41-16.
West Valley couldn’t get any points on the board on the next drive as they committed a turnover on downs around the 35 yard line in Wasilla territory.
The third quarter came to an end after a strong Wasilla run put the Warriors inside the opposing 40 yard line.
Wasilla added on another touchdown early on in the fourth. They converted the PAT to make the score 48-16.
Down big in the fourth quarter, West Valley looked to close the gap.
The offense marched down the field and into the red zone.
The Wolf Pack capped off an impressive drive with a touchdown run from Greyson DeVaughn from the one yard line on third and goal. A successful two-point conversion made the score 48-24 with around three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The game came to an end as Wasilla ran out the clock on their last drive to defeat West Valley 48-24.
West Valley fell to 0-1 on the year. The Wolf Pack’s next game is scheduled for Aug. 18 on the road against Chugiak High School.