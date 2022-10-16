Following Saturday’s 21-18 state championship victory over Soldotna, one would be hard-pressed to find anyone still questioning coach Luke Balash’s rotating quarterback system.
Especially after he made a pivotal switch within the switch.
Juniors Jenner Webb and Solomon Wade have traded off QB duties throughout the season, taking over on alternating possessions. But it was Webb stepping in for Wade during a possession at the beginning of the second half that changed the complexion of the game.
Trailing 12-7 and facing fourth-and-1 at its 17 after Wade had handed off three times to Tyler Clooten, Balash called time out.
“I wanted to go for it, but the safe call is to punt,” Balash said, but it was the chorus from his assistants and players that convinced him otherwise.
“So I decided what play we’d use — a quarterback run — and Solomon looked at me and said, ‘Oh, so you want Jenner to run that?’” Balash said.
Out came Wade, in went Webb — an anomaly in a system that had seen each quarterback finish his possession throughout the season.
The result? Expecting a quarterback sneak up the middle, Webb instead broke around Soldotna’s right end and raced 48 yards to the Soldotna 35.
“That flipped the momentum,” Balash said. “But then Solomon looked at me after the play ad asked ‘Am I back in?’ and I said, ‘Of course you are’ because once we start a plan for a series we want to finish it out.”
Out went Webb, in came Wade.
The result? After two handoffs to Clooten for gains of 25 and 3 yards, Wade found Earl Parker in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass. That gave the Malemutes a 14-12 lead they would never surrender en route to their second straight Division II state crown.
The opening touchdown drive of the third quarter — one of two in that period — made all of the difference after a slow start by both quarterbacks.
On their first possession, Wade was sacked by Soldotna’s Luke Miller on second-and-5 and then had a third-down pass intended for Parker intercepted by Soldotna’s Brayden Taylor at the Malemutes’ 41. Miller, who missed the majority of the season with a knee injury, returned the ball to the Lathrop 31 to set up Soldotna’s first score.
Webb didn’t fare much better on the Malemutes’ second possession didn’t fare better. A holding penalty negated 10 of the 20 yards Tyler Clooten and Webb had gained on the first and second down while wiping out a long gain. Then, the elements got to Webb as the ball slipped out of his hand on a passing attempt and ended up into the arms of Kenai Lepule.
After the Malemutes defense held, forcing a punt from almost the same spot where the ball had been intercepted, the first spark for Lathrop’s offense came when Wade handed the ball to Clooten at the 9-yard line. Breaking through a six-man tackle without his knee touching the ground -- and without a whistle blowing despite his forward progress appearing to have been stopped for a period of two to three seconds -- Clooten emerged from the pack about 20 yards ahead of the nearest defender and ran the ball 91 yards for a tying touchdown 37 seconds into the second quarter. Ryan Paul Thomas’ PAT gave Lathrop a 7-6 lead.
Back to Webb, Lathrop had a long slog into Soldotna territory, with Clooten, Webb and Marlon Mease Jr. combining for 46 yards on seven carries. But after drawing Soldotna offside on fourth-and-8 from the Stars’ 19, Webb still ended up a yard short on a 2-yard carry.
Up 14-12 late in the third quarter, Webb was again at the helm following a three-and-out that set up the Malemutes at midfield. Webb guided the five-play drive — all on the ground – with the highlight a 28-yard keeper to the 28 with an added 14 yards against Soldotna for a horse collar tackle. A.D. Adeniran scored on a 9-yard carry to give the Malemutes 21-12 lead.
Wade moved the ball well on his final drive, that started at the Lathrop 45 with under 10 minutes to play. Ironically, his last passing attempt of his six on the day ended as his first had, with an interception by Brayden Taylor.
at the Stars’ 20.
“Solomon was devastated but I told him there was no reason to worry; their defense wasn’t going to score twice on us,” Balash said.
While Soldotna ultimately converted that into a 17-play, 85-yard touchdown drive, there was only 1:01 on the clock and Soldotna down to one timeout when the Malemutes’ Jacob Johnson recovered the onside kick.
“Any day you beat Soldotna it’s a special day,” Balash said. “They are the standard for our state and we deeply respect them.”
Finally, it was Webb who had the honor of rotating in for the final Lathrop possession — taking a knee twice as to secure the win as the Malemutes’ celebration was on.