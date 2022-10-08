On the first play on offense, Lathrop High senior running back and linebacker Tyler Clooten attacked the hole to the outside, running through the Chugiak gap on defense for a 48-yard touchdown.
The Clooten score would put the game out of reach, seeing the defending-champion Malemutes return to the championship game against Soldotna, their third straight AASA DII Championship appearance against Soldotna.
Clooten’s early first-quarter score would be the first of five touchdowns for the Malemutes on the day, all in the first half. Defensively the Malemutes shut out the Mustangs, winning 35-0.
“I saw daylight, and I booked it. Oh my gosh. When I tell you my legs were hurting,” Clooten said, recollecting his first-play touchdown.
Senior wideout and defensive back Earl Parker, who had two touchdowns on the day, gave credit to the offensive line, calling his job “easy.”
“First, it’s our linemen blocking. Then it’s our quarterback throwing good passes. I got the easy job. Go up there and go get it,” Parker said.
Although Clooten and Parker accounted for four of the five touchdowns, three coming from the arm of junior Jenner Webb, they both chalked up the team’s success on offense to the offensive line.
“Unbelievably good. It’s crazy. Once again, it’s all thanks to our line giving us these opportunities. I just take the ball and run. I have one of the easiest jobs,” Clooten said.
After a second straight stop by the Malemute defense, Lathrop took quick work of the Mustangs’ defense again, showing how explosive the offense could be, scoring on a 47-yard bomb to Parker.
The first-half offensive avalanche did not stop there, though, as Parker would find the end zone for a second consecutive drive, scoring from one yard out, this time from the arm of junior quarterback Solomon Wade.
Junior Jirah Simeta grabbed the fourth touchdown for the Malemutes. Up 28-0, the defense and special teams got in on the party. First, blocking the Mustangs’ field goal attempt. Then, a great return by senior John Levi set up the Malemutes for their fifth and final touchdown, another to Clooten.
The second half was a defensive slugfest for both sides, as neither team would score in the half.
However, the Malemutes’ defense would come up big several times, forcing multiple turnovers, including a big-man interception by senior defensive lineman Charlie Rogers.
“I listened to coach Zody, everything he told me to do, I tried to learn from it … If he calls the call and we execute it, we know we’ll make a play. Sometimes we mess up and miss a tackle, and they run for a touchdown, but he’s always there to motivate us,” said Defensive Player of the Year AD Adeniran.
The Malemutes will travel to Anchorage to face off against Soldotna High School at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 — a battle of unbeatens in the AASA DII Football Championship game, the rubber match between these two schools.