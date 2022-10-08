Lathrop

The Lathrop Malemutes advanced to the AASA DII Football Championship game with a 35-0 victory over the Chugiak Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

On the first play on offense, Lathrop High senior running back and linebacker Tyler Clooten attacked the hole to the outside, running through the Chugiak gap on defense for a 48-yard touchdown.

The Clooten score would put the game out of reach, seeing the defending-champion Malemutes return to the championship game against Soldotna, their third straight AASA DII Championship appearance against Soldotna.