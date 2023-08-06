The North Pole High School Patriots finished last season with a 6-3 record. Their season would be capped off with a trip to the semi-finals in the postseason.
Heading into the new season, head coach Michael Hollett hopes this year’s squad benefits from the experience gained in last year’s semi-finals.
“The higher level of games you play, you hope that experience makes a difference for that next group coming in,” Hollett said. “You try to get as much as you can from the experiences of last season and put that into the kids going forward.”
North Pole is trying to catch up with the top programs in the division, namely Soldotna High School and Lathrop High School.
“Soldotna is a tough team, Lathrop is another tough team. Those are the two teams sitting at the top that everybody is looking up to and trying to catch,” Hollett said.
In order to catch the top teams, Hollet said that his team needs to “keep taking steps up the mountain” by putting in the work. Hollett’s main focus is to build a sustainably competitive program.
“What we’ve been working on the last four years is trying to build something that is sustainable,” Hollett said.
For the Patriots, that work started again this off-season.
“Part of building that program is putting in the work in the off-season,” Hollett said. “It’s been really cool to see the kids invested in the off-season program.”
This year Division II implemented a new division structure and playoff format. All eight teams now play in the same conference.
Along with the new conference, the playoffs have changed as well. The Division II playoffs now feature all eight teams and a quarter-finals round.
Hollett said that with the playoffs guaranteed, the main thing he wants to see over the regular season is consistent improvement.
“With the new format, we know the playoffs are a guarantee. We just look to get better every week and set ourselves up in the best possible position come playoff time,” Hollett said.
North Pole opens their season on Aug. 11 at home against the Eagle River High School Wolves. Hollett is confident with how his team has come together over the offseason.
“I’ve been really excited about how our group is coming together. They’re buying into the message the coaches are selling,” Hollett said. “We’re seeing a group that is really united. They work really hard and take all those lessons that football provides to heart.”
