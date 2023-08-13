The North Pole High School Patriots were shut out in their season opener against the Eagle River High School Wolves on Saturday as they lost 21-0.
North Pole’s first drive of the game amounted to nothing. The Patriots were held scoreless before punting the ball to Eagle River.
Eagle River started their first drive off strong. The Patriots had an opportunity to stop the momentum on fourth down with three yards to go around the 40-yard line. However, the Wolves ran the ball for a big gain to get inside North Pole’s 30.
Eagle River capped off their first drive with a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Following a missed extra point, the score stood at 6-0.
The Wolves recovered an onside kick on the next play. They started their next drive on their own 46.
A big run for 40 yards put the Wolves deep into Patriot territory.
North Pole’s defense came up big on the next play. They picked off the Eagle River quarterback and returned the ball to the 20-yard line. North Pole did not capitalize on the turnover.
After a quiet first half, Eagle River scored another touchdown as time expired in the second quarter. The Wolves headed into the half up 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
Eagle River were back on offense to start the third quarter. They returned the ball to their own 46-yard line on the kickoff to start the drive.
The Wolves drove down to the Patriots’ 30-yard line before facing a fourth down and ten yards to go.
North Pole’s defense had a chance to get the ball back, however the Wolves quarterback connected with his receiver for the first down. The Patriots finally brought him down inside the 10-yard line.
Eagle River finished the drive with a touchdown. The score stood at 21-0 with 6:26 to go in the third quarter.
Down three scores, the Patriots offense took the field. They looked to be gaining momentum as they marched inside Wolves territory.
A sack from an Eagle River defender forced the Patriots to punt after a strong start to the drive. The third quarter came to a close shortly after.
North Pole got the ball back and looked to mount a comeback. Quarterback Kamden Starks took a shot to the end zone from around the opposing 25-yard line.
The Wolves picked off the pass and took over on their own 20-yard line.
Eagle River threatened to score again late in the fourth. The quarterback launched a pass into the end zone. North Pole’s defense returned the favor as they got an end zone interception of their own.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, the drive came to an end after they fumbled the ball away at midfield.
The game came to a close on the next play as the Wolves kneeled out the clock. The final score stood at 21-0 in favor of Eagle River.
North Pole is now 0-1 in the new season. The Patriots return to action next week on Aug. 18 against the Soldotna High School Stars.
