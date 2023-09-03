North Pole's two-point attempt

Caleb Jones

The Patriots line up for their two-point conversion attempt during the final second of the game.

 Caleb Jones

North Pole High School (0-3) picked up their first win of the season in dramatic fashion as they scored in the final second of the game to defeat Wasilla High School (2-1) by a score of 22-21 on Friday night.

North Pole found themselves down 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter, yet managed to claw back for the victory. “For these kids in this situation and looking for that first win, there’s some desperation that pushes you through.” Head coach Michael Hollett said.

