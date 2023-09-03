North Pole High School (0-3) picked up their first win of the season in dramatic fashion as they scored in the final second of the game to defeat Wasilla High School (2-1) by a score of 22-21 on Friday night.
North Pole found themselves down 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter, yet managed to claw back for the victory. “For these kids in this situation and looking for that first win, there’s some desperation that pushes you through.” Head coach Michael Hollett said.
It was a slow start for the Patriots. Wasilla forced a fumble at midfield and returned it for a touchdown early on in the first quarter. The Warriors led 6-0.
Both teams struggled to generate offense for most of the first half. Wasilla looked to change that after taking possession at the Patriots 30-yard line after a turnover-on-downs with 2:38 to go in the second quarter.
The Warriors punched the ball in from the one-yard line for a touchdown. Following a converted two-point attempt, the score stood at 14-0 with 20 seconds to go in the half.
After halftime, Wasilla looked to be pulling away. A touchdown on the opening drive of the half had them up 21-0 early in the third quarter. The score held there until the fourth quarter.
North Pole had work to do in the fourth, the Patriots found themselves down three scores and not much time remaining. They finally got on the board as quarterback Braidin Martin’s pass found a receiver in the end zone on fourth and long for a 15-yard touchdown with just over seven minutes to go.
The defense shut down Wasilla quickly on the next drive, North Pole regained possession with six minutes to go. They needed to work quickly if they were to continue to come back, and they did just that. The Patriots stormed down the field to score another touchdown to make the score 21-14 with 4:16 remaining.
The defense once again stopped Wasilla as the offense took over looking to complete the comeback with 3:22 on the clock.
The drive started at the 50-yard line and it was now or never for the Patriots. The crowd was on their feet and screaming with excitement, partially in disbelief of what they were witnessing.
The Patriots moved down the field thanks to the work of running back Ivan Nicholson who powered through the Wasilla defense on multiple occasions.
It was looking bleak for North Pole after they entered the 30-yard line. Two penalties made it fourth down and long. However, wide receiver Korbin Wallace played hero as he hauled in a pass over the top of two Wasilla defenders to keep the drive going.
The clock kept ticking away, the Patriots found themselves with 18-yards to go with one minute remaining.
Nicholson continued to dominate on the ground. He rushed the ball to the five-yard line.
The strong run game came at a risk. The Patriots found themselves at the one-yard line with no way to stop the clock and a handful of seconds remaining. The team rushed to the ball as fast as they could, hoping to get another play off before time expired.
The frantic Patriot offense hiked the ball and punched it into the end zone with a single second remaining on the clock.
What happened afterwards proved to be the decisive moment of the game. After battling all the way back from a 21-0 deficit, coach Hollett made the decision to leave his offense on the field for the two point conversion. “We believed in our guys there. We had all the energy behind us, they were reeling so might as well try to get it done.” Hollett said on the decision to go for two.
A quarterback keeper was the play call and Martin delivered. He pushed his way over the goal line to convert the two-point attempt. The Patriots led 22-21 with one second to go.
It was a miraculous comeback, but the game wasn’t over there. Wasilla had one last shot at a miracle of their own on the final kickoff of the game. North Pole’s special teams shut out any chance for Wasilla and the game came to a close.
As the buzzer sounded, North Pole players and fans celebrated their improbable victory as fireworks shot off into the night sky.
For coach Hollett, the support and celebration from the fans represent what North Pole is all about. “This is the North Pole community. We love the energy, we love being North Pole. When you have the crowd behind you, you ride those emotions.” Hollett said.
North Pole football is back in action on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. against the West Valley Wolf Pack at West Valley High School.
