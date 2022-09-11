If you blinked, you missed it.
With a three-touchdown lead and 57.8 seconds to play in the opening quarter, Ryan Thomas kicked off to Wasilla’s Timothy Grisso. Grisso broke to the right and crossed the 15, the 20, the 25 and then the 30.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you blinked, you missed it.
With a three-touchdown lead and 57.8 seconds to play in the opening quarter, Ryan Thomas kicked off to Wasilla’s Timothy Grisso. Grisso broke to the right and crossed the 15, the 20, the 25 and then the 30.
The problem for the Warriors, however, was that Lathrop’s Marlon Mease Jr. had stripped the ball from him between the 20 and 25 and had raced to the end zone before most of his teammates were aware of what happened.
With 49 seconds left in the quarter, that essentially sealed what would be a 49-6 victory for the Malemutes, ranked No. 1 in the Divisions Two and Three Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network Poll.
Lathrop’s fifth win of the season was essentially under control from the first drive. Solomon Wade methodically guided the Malemutes on a 12-play, 54-yrd drive that was capped by a 3-yard pass on fourth-and-goal to Kaine Clayton.
The Warriors (2-3) struck back on the second play of their next drive as senior quarterback Jaidas Huffman found Grisso behind the Lathrop defense for a 64-yard touchdown pass. But that would be the last score for Wasilla.
As coach Luke Balash continues to platoon his two exceptional junior quarterbacks, Jenner Webb guided the Malemutes next drive of four plays and 56 yards, ending with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Clooten.
Clooten’s defense actually set up the Malemutes for their third touchdown of the half, as he sacked Huffman on a fourth-and-4 attempt from the Lathrop 47.
Transitioning back to Wade as the signal caller, the Malemutes went went 45 yards in three plays, with Wade finding Earl Parker for a 19-yard touchdown reception.
That set the stage for Mease’s thievery on the kickoff return, as Lathrop took a 28-6 lead at the end of the first period.
Another turnover gave Lathrop the ball deep inside Wasilla territory as Parker intercepted Huffman on a first-and-10 from the Lathrop 28. Parker raced 34 yards on the return, just missing a chance for a pick-six as he was shoved out of bounds at the Warriors’ 46.
That drive stalled on a fourth-and-5 from the 25 when Webb threw incomplete. The teams exchanged punts late in the second quarter, and holding Wasilla to a three-and-out with 2:42 to play proved to be enough room for the offense to work with.
Webb effectively managed the clock on the Malamutes’ final drive of the half covering 34 yards on six plays to set up first-and-goal at the 9.
He spiked the ball to stop the clock with 12 seconds to go, then threw complete to Clooten who made it out of bounds on the 5 with 5.3 seconds to play. Opting not to take what would have been barely more than an extra point for Thomas, Balash called another pass play. This time, Webb connected with Parker, the basketball standout who won a jumpball in the end zone.
Thomas ended up with a chance to show off his leg twice on the subsequent PAT, which was pushed back 15 yards on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He hit what was the equivalent of a 35-yard field goal, then came back with a solid kick from 30 yards away because Wasilla had jumped offsides on its first attempt.
Starting the third quarter, Wasilla opted to go for it on fourth-and-3 from deep in their own territory. When that attempt failed, the ball went over on downs to Lathrop a the Warriors’ 25.
Webb capped a four-play scoring drive on a 19-yard run, putting the Malemutes uo 42-6 and starting the running clock.
The Malemutes will play host to Kodiak on Saturday at 7 p.m.
LATHROP GIRLS 20, SOUTH ANCHORAGE 13: The Malemutes flag football team remained unbeaten (8-0) with a win at South Anchorage on Saturday morning.
Sophie Hale, Ashlynn Parduhn and Jayda George scored touchdowns for Lathrop, which took its seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter and relied on its stingy defense to post the win.
The Malemutes will play host to West Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday and travel to North Pole for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.
The West Valley Flag Football team runs practice plays before their season opening game against Lathrop. Hart Pisani/News-Miner
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.