He is 30. His Heisman Trophy-winning season at Texas A&M was 11 years ago. The last of his 258 NFL pass attempts occurred on Dec. 27, 2015.

There has been ample time to dissect and assess Johnny Manziel’s meteoric rise and precipitous plummet. Seemingly we’d pretty much seen and heard it all — until Netflix provided an advance screening of Johnny Football, which begins streaming Aug. 8.