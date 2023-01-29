If you’ve been to college, even for a short time, you’ve probably learned something. No, I don’t mean when to use an Oxford comma (as a part of longer lists but not shorter ones), or how to find the tangent of a triangle (that’s what tangents are for, right?), or even that being able to formulate the number of moles per liter in a solution of sodium and chlorine is an essential part of becoming a journalist or English teacher, as it was in my undergraduate days.
Nope, what I mean is you really learned something.
Like what it’s like to engage in multiple aspects of life with people from diverse backgrounds en route to attaining a common goal.
That can extend from working on a group project in a speech class to perfecting a marching band performance to promoting the growth of a social or advocacy group to winning conference and national championships in athletics.
Some of these experiences are more intensive than others, and probably the most intensive one is the latter. Athletic departments are traditionally the most diverse and constitute individuals spending the most time with each other, in both on-campus assignments and off-campus travel.
It was at the University of Texas in the late 1980s that I received my education — partly from learning how to write as a journalist and mostly from learning how to develop what would be lifelong friendships with people who came from a completely different world. Diversity, inclusion, cultural appreciation — all of these are now commonly accepted as characteristics of a successful education.
Until an hour ago, I was prepared to write about how phenomenal the second chance that a high school quarterback named Marcus Stokes was going to receive would be. Now, that opportunity has been revoked; Stokes, before he has had a chance to receive a high school diploma, has effectively been canceled for life.
To catch up those unfamiliar with the story, Stokes is a 6-foot-1 standout from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. One of the sites that makes millions off tracking the whims of high school kids lists him as the 25th-ranked recruit in the state of Florida and No. 96 overall. He had committed in the fall to attend Florida, and that’s where the story should end.
But 21st-century kids are going to 21st-century kid and this 21st-century kid felt the need to post to social media a snippet of him singing his favorite song. (I’m still not sure why teens have to post every action of every day on social media, but they do. If I dwell on this point too long, you’ll write me off as a male Karen, which I understand to now be Tom Hanks’ title character “Otto.”) But the song was a rap, and the part he sang had the n-word — you know, the one that paradoxically appears in hundreds of rap songs but is so inherently hurtful that it should never, ever, ever be said — and that was the end of his opportunity to go to the University of Florida.
So the indomitable force of college athletics is no squarely opposed to the indomitable force of political correctness, and it seemed the solution was going to be an amazing one for one Historically Black College and University and for Stokes.
Albany State University coach Quinn Gray met with Stokes and his family, decided Gray’s apology was sincere, and offered him a scholarship. The Golden Rams, a two-year HBCU, were going to get a talented quarterback. Stokes was going to get direct exposure to another culture and learn from this experience from faculty, staff, coaches, teammates, alumni and fans why he made such a mistake when he used that slur. It was the best imaginable outcome for the situation.
But there’s always an “but then” these days and here’s the “but then” of all “but thens.”
But then the president of Albany State University decided that canceling Marcus Stokes meant really canceling him. To paraphrase 1990s one-hit wonder Semisonic, “You can go to college but you can’t go here.”
University president Marion Ross Fedrick (no relation to Mrs. Howard Cunningham) decreed to Quinn that his decision to recruit Stokes was “unacceptable.”
And now we get into the heart of the press release which will make you throw up in your mouth a little.
“Frankly, it wasn’t my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case,” Quinn wrote in a statement I can guarantee was written for Quinn by someone in the front office. “I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better.
“ASU expects excellence. The president has made it clear that my actions did not meet that standard. It was never my intent to misrepresent what ASU stands for nor to ignore the rich history of this institution. I am fully committed to the University’s mission of supporting academic excellence and student success.”
Or, at least to support academic excellence and student success among those who have not only never made an error, but among those who have never made an error and apologized for it.
Look, I’m not defending his use of a reprehensible slur. I’m also not going to sit here and pretend like as a college student in a 95 percent white preparatory school in Austin (I could attend there because my father kept the 40-year-old heating and cooling system running in exchange for tuition) I didn’t misguidedly do things that I failed to understand were racist in nature. Such is what happens when Eddie Murphy is your favorite comedian, Mr. T is your favorite TV star, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is your favorite sports celebrity. I thankfully had parents, teachers and coaches who explained that my attempts to emulate them often crossed the line, even for a less-socially conscious era.
Apparently Stokes is now looking at West Florida and Alabama A&M. The latter, being an HBCU, is my hope, given the aforementioned potential to learn. He very well might need to do his penance in a junior college.
But Frederic single-handedly denied Stokes the opportunity to be mentored by her faculty, staff and coaches simply because she was offended by the teenager’s use of an expletive. Albany State boosts an enrollment of 5,700 students — but this year’s freshman class won’t include the applicant who needed to be a part of the “Ramily” the most.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: How’s your oceanography class going?
Me: Does that mean your grade’s above C level?