Lathrop

Miles Jordan/For the Daily News-Miner

The Lathrop Malemutes football team (2022).

 Miles Jordan/For the Daily News-Miner

The Lathrop High School Malemutes entered their week two match-up against Palmer High School, coming off their first regular season loss in more than a year.

The Malemutes bounced back in a big way, defeating Palmer 39-14 for their first win of the season.

