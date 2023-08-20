The Lathrop High School Malemutes entered their week two match-up against Palmer High School, coming off their first regular season loss in more than a year.
The Malemutes bounced back in a big way, defeating Palmer 39-14 for their first win of the season.
Lathrop started on defense, but it wouldn’t take long for them to gain possession of the ball. Palmer’s quarterback fumbled on the first play of the drive, allowing Lathrop to recover the ball on their own 27-yard line.
Jenner Webb broke free for a 24-yard touchdown a few plays after the turnover. The Malemutes led 7-0 early on in the first.
The Lathrop defense continued to cause problems for Palmer. A quick three-and-out saw the Malemutes force a punt.
The Malemute offense started with the ball on their own 30. They moved down the field thanks to big runs from Webb and Solomon Wade. A 15-yard pass from Wade put the Malemutes deep in Palmer territory.
Palmer put up resistance inside their own 10-yard line. They forced a fourth down with three yards to go at the nine-yard line.
Lathrop kept their offense on the field for the fourth down conversion attempt. Wade took a shot to the end zone, the ball would be deflected, however Malemutes’ receiver Jewitt Hill quickly reacted to secure the catch for a touchdown. Following a converted extra point, the score stood at 14-0.
The Moose offense started to click on the next drive. They took the ball into Lathrop territory.
After just scoring a touchdown, Hill made another great play, this time on defense. The Palmer quarterback took a shot over the middle of the field. Hill intercepted the pass and brought the ball all the way down to the Palmer 27-yard line.
Wade connected to Webb for a passing touchdown shortly thereafter. The Lathrop lead was 20-0 following a missed extra point.
The start of the second quarter saw Palmer facing a fourth down at midfield. A big run put the Moose at the 36-yard line in Lathrop territory.
A 14-yard pass completion had the Moose down to the Malemute 22-yard line.
The Malemute defense responded in a big way. Webb recovered a Palmer fumble and returned it to the opposing 31-yard line.
The Lathrop offense once again started their drive with a short field. However, they couldn’t capitalize. After a turnover on downs forced by the Malemutes’ defense, Webb punched in a touchdown to make the score 26-0. The score held there going into halftime.
After a back and forth start to the third quarter, Palmer opened the second half scoring with a 17-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter. The Malemute lead was 26-7 after the Moose converted the extra point.
The ensuing Lathrop drive ended in a punt. The fourth quarter started with Palmer starting their drive at their own 36-yard line.
Lathrop’s defense forced another turnover, Jirah Simeta intercepted the pass and ran 40 yards for a pick six. The Malemute lead was 32-7 following a blocked extra point attempt.
The Malemutes added another touchdown to increase the lead to 39-7.
Palmer responded with a 5-yard passing touchdown, the score stood at 39-14 late in the fourth.
Looking to spark an improbable comeback, Palmer attempted an onside kick. Lathrop recovered and ran out the clock to end the game.
With the 39-14 win, Lathrop now stands at 1-1 on the year. The Malemutes’ next scheduled game is a home match-up against West Anchorage High School on Aug. 27 at noon.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.