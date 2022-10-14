With just enough snow on the practice field to leave an impression of footprints before Saturday’s state championship game, the upcoming drill was inevitable.
“Pushup position!” barked the Lathrop assistant coach to his Malemutes, under the guise that their effort in warmup drills at the South Davis fields wasn’t what he expected. “Roll over!”
The team gave a collective moan.
“Flat on your backs,” he continued to yell.
In a bit of confusion and a bit of disbelief, the members of the state’s No. 1 ranked Division II football team moved their arms and legs in unison, leaving faint outlines on the artificial turf.
Such was the levity that comes with the final practice of the season when nine wins are chalked up in victory column and the opportunity to win a second consecutive state championship is just two sleeps and a bus ride away.
But make no mistake. Thursday was a “hay day” for the Lathrop football team. As in, there’s still hay to be put in the proverbial barn before taking the field against the Soldotna Stars, who will also enter Saturday’s noon game at Service High School.
First and foremost for coach Luke Balash’s squad — playing in the cold without acknowledging the cold.
“It’s all perseverance now,” he said, noting it was one of the fundamentals he told the team to expect back in August. “If there’s a bit of pain now, it’s nothing that we didn’t plan for.”
While temperatures for Thursday’s practice hovered at freezing, the forecast for Saturday afternoon is a good news/bad news combination. Good news: It will be closer to 40 degrees than 30. Bad news: There’s a 70 percent chance of a wintry rain/snow mix.
While players took different approaches to the elements — state-of-the-art chemical hand warmers for the skill players; layers and layers for those in the trenches — one thing is certain.
Saturday’s winner will no more give credit to the weather for the game’s outcome than the loser will find solace in the conditions.
ESPN Radio Fairbanks will broadcast the game, and a video feed will be available on the NFHS website.
