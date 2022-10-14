State bound

Lathrop senior lineman John Tanner goes through warmup drills while sophomore Junior Lewis prepares for his turn at the Malemutes' final practice on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. 

 Jeff Olsen/News-Miner

With just enough snow on the practice field to leave an impression of footprints before Saturday’s state championship game, the upcoming drill was inevitable.

“Pushup position!” barked the Lathrop assistant coach to his Malemutes, under the guise that their effort in warmup drills at the South Davis fields wasn’t what he expected. “Roll over!”

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.