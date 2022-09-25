The two undeniable truths of Lathrop High School football were on display Saturday night.
First, coach Luke Balash’s squad absolutely has the talent, skill, strength and resolve to repeat as state champions.
Second, all of that could be negated in one game by a seemingly endless string of penalties.
In the end, the No. 1-ranked Malemutes dispatched of their Interior rival North Pole Patriots 42-8 at Lathrop.
The early highlight reel included a 57-yard touchdown run by Tyler Clooten and a pair of scores on quarterback keepers of 4 and 7 yards by Jenner Webb. That established a 21-0 halftime lead for the Malemutes, as their defense allowed the Patriots just 14 yards in the first two quarters.
But sandwiched in the midst of that dominance were eight first-half penalties on Lathrop. That included this bizarre sequence:
• First-and-10 on their 42: Holding penalty negates most of a gain to the North Pole 20.
• First and 10 from their 48: Ineligible receiver penalty negates pass to the North Pole 20.
• First and 15 from the 38: False start.
• First and 20 from the 33: False start.
• First and 25 from the 28: Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Lathrop sideline, in response to an irate coach.
So one would think the coach’s imploring of his team to take a deep breath, regroup and go play by the rules would eliminate — at least temporarily — the problem.
Well, yes and no.
• First and 40 from the 13: Quarterback Solomon Wade pitches to Kaine Clayton who breaks through the left side of the line and races 87 yards for a touchdown... except.
Yep.
A holding penalty negates the gain. That makes it ...
• First and 44 from the 9: An 18-yard run and a 17 yard reception by Daniel Sullivan made it a manageable third and 15 from the 44, and an offsides penalty on North Pole eliminated 5 of those yards. But an incomplete pass led to a punt.
The Malemutes’ defense made up for the curious sequence, knocking the Patriots back 16 yards on three plays and almost recovering a fumble on a sack inside the North Pole 10.
But committing, by unexact count, 20 penalties in a game — not to mention six consecutive penalties that wiped out two long gains and a touchdown — in the state playoffs is a recipe for doom.
It was Lathrop’s defense that scored the first touchdown of the second half, with Marlon Mease Jr. taking an interception 36 yards for a score.
A pair of back-to-back sacks (a solo stop by Cherub Adeniran and Adeniran being helped by John Levi) drove North Pole back to its 25 to end the third quarter. Wade connected with Earl Parker for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 35-0 and run the clock.
Marcus Lipari got the Patriots on the board with an 11-yard run on the next possession.
Kaine Clayton returned the next kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 42-8.
