Lathrop High School won’t enjoy much of a grace period as it works to integrate its football roster, over half of which is composed of new varsity players. The Malemutes will be put to the test immediately with a rematch from last year’s state championship against Soldotna, which they won by a narrow margin of 21-18, serving as their first game.
As the defending state champions square off against Soldotna on Aug. 11, they must replace their top rusher, receiver and defensive player from an undefeated 2022 squad. The Malemutes are winners of two-straight ASAA Division 2 state titles but have some catching up to do in order to match Soldotna’s eight-straight titles from 2012-19.
With that in mind, it may come as a surprise that the Malemutes began their two-a-day practices on Monday instead of the preceding Wednesday when most teams do. Instead, they held a lock-in over those three days, practicing just once a day, building culture and doing foundational work, according to head coach Luke Balash.
The visit from Soldotna is just one of the tough spots on Lathrop’s schedule in the encore to its undefeated campaign.
“That could hypothetically be the conference championship game happening in the first week of the season,” Balash said.
This season for the first time, all of the state’s Division 2 schools will be competing together in the Railbelt conference, named for a link of railroads and electricity that connects the Interior to the Mat-Su Valley and the Kenai Peninsula.
Another critical juncture in Lathrop’s season will be a matchup in late August with West Anchorage, one of the largest schools in the state, which finished the regular season .500 last year and brings back nearly all of its starters, according to Balash. That contest will fill the spot that was originally Lathrop’s bye week and will now afford a fifth home game.
In spite of so much roster turnover, the Malemutes enter the season ranked No. 1 in High School Football America’s all-class Alaska Top 5, one spot ahead of Soldotna.
“None of that really matters,” Balash said. “It’s all about football and teaching kids how to play and live.”
While both signal callers return, the quarterback of Lathrop’s defense who doubled as its defensive player of the year, Cherub Adeniran, moved to Clovis East High School (California) to pursue his Division I football dream. He was also the Malemutes’ second-leading rusher among non-quarterbacks.
Among non-graduates, they’ll also be missing junior nose tackle Wayne Snowden, who’s rehabbing from leg surgery. If Lathrop has a Division I prospect, it’s Snowden. The 280-pounder has started since his freshman season for Lathrop’s 2021 title team, and they’re eager to get him back for 2024 at the latest.
Offensively, Jirah Simeta, last year’s No. 3 option, will likely emerge as the top receiver this season. He should be primed for a role increase after producing four touchdowns on nine catches last fall.
He offers some continuity for the Malemutes’ two quarterbacks, seniors Solomon Wade and Jenner Webb. Both posted similar numbers as co-starters last season, but Wade is more pass-oriented while Webb has more mobility. They headline the position group Balash feels best about entering the season and are set to alternate every drive as they did last season.
The pair combined for 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions last season. Wade will also double as a receiver and Webb as a running back so that both are on the field as often as possible. Balash is confident about the core group at offensive line, which is headlined by Webb’s brother Cody, an undersized center who’s been an All-State selection.
“There’s always talent there,” Balash said. “That’s the thing everyone’s always known about Lathrop: there is talent to be had. It’s just a matter of getting them all on the same page and trained up.”
A number of the Malemutes’ roughly 40 reinforcements will come from last year’s junior varsity team. The continuity from the coaching staff provides some stability as the Malemutes rebuild a contending roster
While they enter the year needing to fill a number of holes, Lathrop arguably has the most security at the most important position and has thrived in the face of uncertainty before.
“We went into last season not really knowing what we had, with a lot of question marks,” Balash said. “And it just turned out all the answers were excellent.”
Lathrop High loses a lot from its undefeated 2022 team, but it may have the pieces, including the quarterbacks, for a proper encore starting in week one.