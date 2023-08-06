Lathrop High School

With complementary styles, Lathrop quarterbacks Jenner Webb, left, and Solomon Wade are equally effective in leading the Malemutes’ title-contending attack.

Lathrop High School won’t enjoy much of a grace period as it works to integrate its football roster, over half of which is composed of new varsity players. The Malemutes will be put to the test immediately with a rematch from last year’s state championship against Soldotna, which they won by a narrow margin of 21-18, serving as their first game.

As the defending state champions square off against Soldotna on Aug. 11, they must replace their top rusher, receiver and defensive player from an undefeated 2022 squad. The Malemutes are winners of two-straight ASAA Division 2 state titles but have some catching up to do in order to match Soldotna’s eight-straight titles from 2012-19.

