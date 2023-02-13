It was shortly before his eighth-grade year, three-plus years ago, on Aug. 3, 2019, that Jabin Collins’ life changed forever.
The athletic teen was a passenger in a horrific car accident. He had to have a portion of his left leg amputated. What should have been the least of his concerns at the time — yet perhaps what was his main concern — was whether he would ever get to play football again.
But he could, and he would. Using a prosthetic, he was on the field for Monroe Catholic High School for his freshman through junior years. And though the Rams’ limited numbers prevented them from fielding a team last fall, his performance over the previous three years was impressive enough for him to catch the eyes of the coaching staff at Crown College in Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota.
On Tuesday, Collins formalized his intention to play for the Division III member of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
“I really could have never imagined it,” Collins said in a ceremony at Monroe. “It’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened in my life and I’m so happy that it’s finally official.”
Collins was back on the field less than a year after his accident for his freshman season in 2020. In reflection, his father Josh Collins said football was a motivating factor in his recovery.
“Three years ago in the emergency room, I was sitting there and he just kept asking me, ‘Dad am I going to get to play football?’ and that’s all he cared about. He didn’t care about anything else,” Josh Collins said.
Monroe coach Kyle Allison said Jabin’s “perseverance is really just inspirational.”
“I’ve never coached a player who’s just visibly in pain, who’s just trying to keep up, not wanting to take a break, making sure he was getting as many reps as possible,” Allison said.
Reflecting on his high school career, Collins said he’s proudest of their 2020 undefeated season. He’s confident that they would have won state had it not been canceled due to Covid-19.
“I’m super excited to move on to the next level, even though I’ve had such a great time in high school,” Collins said. “My goal in college is to just play my best, be the best player I can be, keep playing my best, and maybe one day, who knows, anything is possible.”
Collins plans to study Youth Ministry.
“I particularly chose Crown College because it had everything I wanted,” he said. “It had football, I could get a good education there, and it really was Christ-centered.”