Collins 0213

Collins

It was shortly before his eighth-grade year, three-plus years ago, on Aug. 3, 2019, that Jabin Collins’ life changed forever.

The athletic teen was a passenger in a horrific car accident. He had to have a portion of his left leg amputated. What should have been the least of his concerns at the time — yet perhaps what was his main concern — was whether he would ever get to play football again.