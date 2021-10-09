After blazing out to a three touchdown lead in the first quarter, the Monroe Rams fell to the visiting Houston Hawks 20-18 in the Division III semifinal matchup in Fairbanks on Friday. With the loss, the Rams end the season 5-2 in conference play.
The Rams took the lead just 15 seconds into the first period when quarterback Robert McGee tossed a 31 yard pass to receiver Carter Barney. After failing to connect on the two point conversion, the Rams were up 6-0.
Monroe’s Cody Eickholt recovered a fumble on the Hawks next possession, giving the Rams a chance to score again from Hawk’s territory. On the third down play, McGee passed off to Billy Bast who ran the ball 41 yards for the touchdown. Despite a repeat play opportunity due to an illegal formation, the Rams again failed to complete the two point play, making it 12-0 with 10:12 left in the first period.
The Hawks first scoring opportunity came just seconds later, when the Hawks’ Brandon Hina snuck past the Rams defense to return the kickoff with a run down the Rams sideline. Hina’s run put the score at 12-6.
After a touchback kick by the Hawks, McGee connected with Rams receiver Tyler Moore, on a 10-yard toss. Moore dodged the Hawks defense for an 80 yard return run, and the Rams third touchdown less than three minutes into the first quarter.
“I gotta thank my line for that, for making that throw possible and after the pass, I just let my speed kick in,” Moore said.
The Hawks batted down McGee’s conversion pass, leaving the Rams up 18-6.
Monroe was scoreless for the rest of the half, while a solid Rams defense, led by linebacker Aaron Conwell, also held the Hawks from reaching the end zone.
The Rams struggled on both offense and defense after the half, allowing the Hawks to narrow the lead, 18-14, on a touchdown pass to receiver Colton Bunn and a successful conversion play at 5:42 in the third.
“We just didn’t keep that same energy, that same intensity,” McGee said.
A series of penalties in the opening minutes of the fourth brought the Hawks inside the Rams 10 yard line and allowed Houston’s Eric Proboski into the end zone on a short pass to put the team up 20-18 with just over eight minutes left to play.
The Rams were unable to reach the end zone for the rest of the quarter. With possession of the ball, the Hawks ran out the clock in the final minutes of the game to clinch the win and a state playoff berth.